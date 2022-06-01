Who was Paul Poloczek? Fitness world mourns death of Polish bodybuilder

Professional bodybuilder Paul Poloczek passed away at 37. The news was revealed by his wife, Katherin DeNev, who wrote on social media,

"Bodybuilding was your life. You are not forgotten, you live on in our hearts. We will love you forever."

He was last seen attending the NPC Worldwide Championship in Germany. His cause of death has not been revealed. Although his wife paid tribute to him, she did not reveal anything about what happened to him.

Meanwhile, there is very little information on whether he was suffering from any other health issues in the past. An official statement is expected from his family members once they return to normal.

Everything known about Paul Poloczek

Poloczek was born in Poland and spent most of his life in Germany. He entered the world of bodybuilding when he was 16 and initially tried his luck in football.

He joined the top-rated Powerhouse Gym franchise in Germany in 2002 and later became its owner. He won his first competition when he was 17 and finished second at the German championships in the Super-Heavyweight division in 2012.

Paul Poloczek's cause of death is yet to be revealed (Image via AveryFred/Twitter)

He received his pro card after winning the Arnold Classic Amateur tournament in Ohio, the USA, in 2017. He took a break from the sport and returned to the Europa Pro in 2021, where he finished in 16th position.

Detailed information about Poloczek's date of birth, family, career, and educational background is yet to be revealed.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Paul Poloczek gained recognition in all these years as a successful bodybuilder. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Traci Longacre @TraciLongacre



Bodybuilder Paul Poloczek Dead at 37 RIPBodybuilder Paul Poloczek Dead at 37 tmz.com/2022/05/31/bod… RIPBodybuilder Paul Poloczek Dead at 37 tmz.com/2022/05/31/bod…

RASEK @rasekrasek

quoi d’autre Le bodybuilder professionnel Paul Poloczek est soudainement décédé à l'âge de 37 ans, quelques heures seulement après avoir quitté un tournoi. #AllergieALaCacahuete quoi d’autre news.com.au/sport/sports-l… Le bodybuilder professionnel Paul Poloczek est soudainement décédé à l'âge de 37 ans, quelques heures seulement après avoir quitté un tournoi.#AllergieALaCacahuete quoi d’autre news.com.au/sport/sports-l…

Robbie @Robbii1789

Bodybuilder werden heute auf Anabolika getestet. Früher starben sie an Leberversagen durch Anabolika, heute an ... @tom21022 Paul Poloczek, Gewinner der Arnold Classis 2017 ist an einem Herzinfarkt verstorben.Bodybuilder werden heute auf Anabolika getestet. Früher starben sie an Leberversagen durch Anabolika, heute an ... @tom21022 Paul Poloczek, Gewinner der Arnold Classis 2017 ist an einem Herzinfarkt verstorben.Bodybuilder werden heute auf Anabolika getestet. Früher starben sie an Leberversagen durch Anabolika, heute an ... https://t.co/fnFKPJUseZ

MateJustMate @John92318516 Today's "sudden" death.

A Polish bodybuilder has died just hours after leaving a tournament.

Paul Poloczek died suddenly (there's that word again) aged 37.

"Mystery surrounds the Polish athletes passing."

Every day. Every fucking day. And crickets from the media. Today's "sudden" death.A Polish bodybuilder has died just hours after leaving a tournament.Paul Poloczek died suddenly (there's that word again) aged 37."Mystery surrounds the Polish athletes passing."Every day. Every fucking day. And crickets from the media.

Roobie McNeil @Roobie1234 I think is the 3rd of these guys to die in a few months - and the bodybuilding community publicly denies steroids as a cause - nypost.com/2022/05/31/bod… I think is the 3rd of these guys to die in a few months - and the bodybuilding community publicly denies steroids as a cause - nypost.com/2022/05/31/bod…

Myra @HappiestMema Professional bodybuilder Paul Poloczek dies suddenly aged 37, hours after competing in tournament. afipn.com.au/professional-b… via @Australian Free Independent Press Network Professional bodybuilder Paul Poloczek dies suddenly aged 37, hours after competing in tournament. afipn.com.au/professional-b… via @Australian Free Independent Press Network

Poloczek is survived by his wife, Katherin DeNev, and the pair did not have any children.

Deaths of other bodybuilders in 2022

Back on May 28, world champion bodybuilder Sifiso Thabethe died at 23. Thabethe was playing in a contest in Umlazi, south of Durban. He walked onto the mat and launched himself into the air in a trick that proved dangerous for him.

Sifiso went straight up into the air and moved to rotate his body in a spinning flip. However, he could not flip over and crashed down to the mat on his head. He bounced and lurched forward before going limp. Trainers immediately went to help him as he lay motionless on the mat. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Another bodybuilder, Cedric McMillan, died on April 16 at 44. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill, and Generation Iron confirmed the news.

McMillan posted a message on Instagram a few weeks before his death, writing,

"The secret of success is constancy of purpose."

He had previously spoken up about his heart issues and a near-death experience in December 2021. He experienced breathing issues after having Covid-19.

He was eventually hospitalized for pneumonia and put on life support.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far