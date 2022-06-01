Who was Paul Poloczek? Fitness world mourns death of Polish bodybuilder

Professional bodybuilder Paul Poloczek passed away at 37. The news was revealed by his wife, Katherin DeNev, who wrote on social media,
"Bodybuilding was your life. You are not forgotten, you live on in our hearts. We will love you forever."
He was last seen attending the NPC Worldwide Championship in Germany. His cause of death has not been revealed. Although his wife paid tribute to him, she did not reveal anything about what happened to him.
Meanwhile, there is very little information on whether he was suffering from any other health issues in the past. An official statement is expected from his family members once they return to normal.
Everything known about Paul Poloczek
Poloczek was born in Poland and spent most of his life in Germany. He entered the world of bodybuilding when he was 16 and initially tried his luck in football.
He joined the top-rated Powerhouse Gym franchise in Germany in 2002 and later became its owner. He won his first competition when he was 17 and finished second at the German championships in the Super-Heavyweight division in 2012.
He received his pro card after winning the Arnold Classic Amateur tournament in Ohio, the USA, in 2017. He took a break from the sport and returned to the Europa Pro in 2021, where he finished in 16th position.
Detailed information about Poloczek's date of birth, family, career, and educational background is yet to be revealed.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Paul Poloczek gained recognition in all these years as a successful bodybuilder. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Poloczek is survived by his wife, Katherin DeNev, and the pair did not have any children.
Deaths of other bodybuilders in 2022
Back on May 28, world champion bodybuilder Sifiso Thabethe died at 23. Thabethe was playing in a contest in Umlazi, south of Durban. He walked onto the mat and launched himself into the air in a trick that proved dangerous for him.
Sifiso went straight up into the air and moved to rotate his body in a spinning flip. However, he could not flip over and crashed down to the mat on his head. He bounced and lurched forward before going limp. Trainers immediately went to help him as he lay motionless on the mat. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
Another bodybuilder, Cedric McMillan, died on April 16 at 44. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out on a treadmill, and Generation Iron confirmed the news.
McMillan posted a message on Instagram a few weeks before his death, writing,
"The secret of success is constancy of purpose."
He had previously spoken up about his heart issues and a near-death experience in December 2021. He experienced breathing issues after having Covid-19.
He was eventually hospitalized for pneumonia and put on life support.