Who did Peter Martin play in Emmerdale? Character explored as Royal Family star dies aged 82

Well-known actor Peter Martin passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the age of 81. The cause of the actor's death has yet to be revealed. The news was disclosed on Facebook by one of Martin's friends, Dave Shann. The post read that Shann's "friend, drinking partner, and fishing buddy," Martin passed away on Wednesday. The post added that Martin and Shann shared some really great laughs together.

Peter Levy @peter_levy So sad to hear about Peter Martin. Hull born and lived around here all his life. In so many big shows, he was instantly recognisable. He was down to earth and totally unaffected. A lovely man. RIP Peter. So sad to hear about Peter Martin. Hull born and lived around here all his life. In so many big shows, he was instantly recognisable. He was down to earth and totally unaffected. A lovely man. RIP Peter. https://t.co/wLTsy0icXj

Martin gained recognition for his appearance as Len Reynolds in Emmerdale from 2001 to 2007.

Several well-known faces from the entertainment industry expressed grief on social media platforms. ITV presenter Victoria Whittam tweeted about Martin's death and so did Peter Levy of the BBC.

Victoria Whittam @vicwhittamITV So sad to here @emmerdale actor Peter Martin has died at the age of 82. He played Len for many years on the soap. Thoughts are with his family, friends and fans xx So sad to here @emmerdale actor Peter Martin has died at the age of 82. He played Len for many years on the soap. Thoughts are with his family, friends and fans xx https://t.co/dy4ifXn0aW

Peter Levy @peter_levy So sad to hear about Peter Martin. Hull born and lived around here all his life. In so many big shows, he was instantly recognisable. He was down to earth and totally unaffected. A lovely man. RIP Peter. So sad to hear about Peter Martin. Hull born and lived around here all his life. In so many big shows, he was instantly recognisable. He was down to earth and totally unaffected. A lovely man. RIP Peter. https://t.co/wLTsy0icXj

Peter Martin played the role of Len Reynolds in Emmerdale

Peter Martin appeared as Len Reynolds in Emmerdale (Image via bejoke91/Twitter)

Peter Martin was popular over the years for his appearance as Len Reynolds in the ITV soap opera, Emmerdale. The character is the father of Sean Reynolds and the grandfather of Marc and Ollie Reynolds.

The character came to Emmerdale in 2001 to visit Sean after his wife Eileen's death. Sean and his wife Angie had some problems with their marriage and while the marriage ended, Len stayed behind to help Angie rebuild her life. He was also taking care of his grandchildren.

Following Angie's death in 2002, Len took responsibility for his grandchildren but fell in love with local pensioner Edna Birch. When Birch did not reciprocate the feelings, Len fell for Pearl Ladderbanks and the duo moved in together.

Len later found out that Pearl had a son who was released from prison but as they entered the village, they were treated cruelly by everyone.

Pearl and Len's relationship ended later when the latter found out about her lies and although Pearl tried to reconcile, Len was in love with someone else by then. The character had to be killed on-screen after Martin was cast in a play called Dad's Army.

Emmerdale premiered back on October 16, 1972, and it has aired 9,659 episodes so far. Despite being criticized for the storylines, the show has received a positive response from the audience.

Peter Martin's successful career as an actor over the years

Peter Martin started his career by appearing in television commercials. He made his film debut with the 1967 comedy film Pretty Polly. He continued to appear in various other shows like The Bronte Sisters, Wetherby, Ladder of Swords, Funny Bones, Brassed Off, The Parole Officer, and Walk Like a Panther.

Martin was known for his performances on TV shows like First of the Summer Wine and Beiderbecke Tapes. He then appeared in several other shows like Chucklevision, Victoria Wood, Chucklevision, and Last of the Summer Wine, among others.

Poll : 0 votes