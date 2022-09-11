Who plays Mrs. Gladys Wheeler in The Handmaid's Tale Season 5? Meet Genevieve Angelson

Genevieve Angelson is set to appear as Gladys Wheeler in season 5 of Hulu's series The Handmaid's Tale. Based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, the next season of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The Handmaid's Tale is an American dystopian television series that follows the Second American Civil War. A totalitarian state called the Republic of Gilead has overthrown the US government and has subjected its fertile women, also called Handmaids, to child-bearing slavery.

Like its origins, the series explores the themes of subjugated women in a patriarchal setup and their fight to seek independence from slavery. Angelson will essay the role of Gladys Wheeler, an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto.

Read on to find out more about Angelson, who will appear in season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale.

Who is Genevieve Angelson or Gladys Wheeler from season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale?

Genevieve Rose Angelson is an American actress who is renowned for her roles on shows like The Afterparty, Good Girls Revolt, and Flack. Angelson was born in New York City to lawyer and businessman Mark Angelson and his wife, Lynn.

In 2013, she was added to the cast of the Showtime series House of Lies as Caitlin Hobart. In 2014, Angelson replaced Mammie Gummer to play the role of Det. Nicole Gravely in Backstrom. In 2016, she featured in the Amazon original series Good Girls Revolt, which was canceled after one season.

Angelson was also part of the DC Comics show Titans. Her other notable works include appearing in two episodes of the series This Is Us. Apart from television and films, Angelson has also participated in Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning production Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Angelson is set to appear as the pro-Serena Mrs. Gladys Wheeler in the upcoming season of the award-winning series.

Despite her character's inclination towards the series' antagonist, Angelson told TV Line that she would not define Gladys Wheeler as a "bad guy."

She added:

"In order to play Mrs. Wheeler, I couldn’t say 'I'm playing a bad guy.' I had to say, 'I'm playing someone who’s willing to do anything to continue the human race, and that’s what we’re up against.' So, do I want to be the person I am being? Maybe not. But I am accepting that is my reality, that is what I’m doing. That was how I got by with that."

More information about The Handmaid's Tale season 5

The Handmaid's Tale was created by Bruce Miller and is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. The first season premiered on Hulu in 2017 and has won eight Emmy awards, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama.

Poster of the series (Image via IMDb)

The series features actors Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, and Samira Wiley, among others. Moss was the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her role as June, aka Offred, in the series.

Season 5 of the series will premiere with its first two episodes on Hulu on Wednesday, September 14. The rest of the episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi