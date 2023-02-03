Who is Purdue University's Sergey Macheret? Rate My Professor page explodes amid alleged drug deals and misconduct

On February 1, 2023, Sergey Macheret, an aeronautics professor at Purdue University, Indiana, was arrested after being accused of dealing drugs with students and propositioning s**ual favors to women in exchange for money.

The Lafayette Police Department said that the 65-year-old professor was finally busted on Wednesday night after a lengthy investigation that had been going on since December 2022. Macheret is now facing charges of possessing methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, and making illegal propositions.

Students who knew Macheret took to the website Rate My Professor and made sarcastic comments on how they have learned more about chemistry from him, even though he teaches aeronautics. They also hinted at how they always see him with a different girl every week.

Moreover, Purdue University stated that it has placed Sergey Macheret on leave and barred him from campus. The university is also said to be cooperating with the police on the investigation.

Students mocked the long-time research scientist and professor Sergey Macheret as the allegations against him surfaced

Sergey Macheret has been a professor of aeronautics and aeronautical engineering at Purdue University in Indiana, US, since August 2014. Prior to that, from August 2006 to August 2014, he worked as a senior staff engineer at Palmdale’s Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in California.

Macheret was a senior research scientist at Princeton University, New Jersey, from July 1994 to July 2006. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also worked for around three years as a research associate and lecturer at Ohio State University.

Sergey Macheret received his degree in Master of Science from Russia’s the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in 1980. He finished his postdoc in 1985 at the Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy, Moscow. In addition, Macheret is the recipient of the AIAA Plasmadynamics and Lasers Award.

With the latest controversy regarding the Purdue University professor surfacing, several students rated Sergey Macharet on the Rate My Professor website based on their experiences. However, some students also left sarcastic jabs at the professor, mentioning the allegations that were brought against him.

One student wrote:

"Great professor always see him dart in and out of a room once in a while, comes out with some chemicals, but great guy. Always has a different girl in his room every week when I go into his office hours. 5/5 professor, would take his class again."

Meanwhile, a few students joked and wrote:

"Let him cook!!"

Some also compared the professor to Breaking Bad's protagonist, Walter White, while others commented on how he poses a real "danger."

The department head at Purdue University ensured the students who were under Macheret would receive study resources

The Lafayette Police Department said they initiated their investigation into Macheret in December after receiving several tips about a suspicious man approaching female students. According to police, these reports were made several times in the last two months.

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as an aeronautics professor who turned out to be Sergey Macheret of Purdue University. They used officers in plainclothes to obtain information about the suspect on Wednesday, which led to a traffic stop close to Union Street and N.18th Street. From there, it led the police to Macheret’s arrest. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police have not yet released further details about the information collected throughout the investigation. As of now, it’s unclear if Macheret has retained an attorney who can represent him in the court of law or comment on his behalf. However, it was reported that the professor was later released on bond.

Bill Crossley, the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ head, sent an email to the students and faculty where he said that the department is aware of Sergey Macheret’s arrest and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

He also stated that the department was working to ensure that the needs of all undergraduate and graduate students regarding lectures and lab work were met. The email further stated that Macheret was placed on leave immediately. Crossley concluded his email by informing students and staff that they would be offered counseling resources.

