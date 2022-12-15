Who is Cynthia Villagomez? Rate My Professor ratings explode amid Winston Salem State University arrest

Cynthia Villagomez, a Winston Salem State University teacher, has received terrible reviews on a professors rating website after having a Black student arrested. The latter was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Winston Salem State University student who has been identified as Leilla Hamoud revealed on Instagram that she was handcuffed after getting into an argument with Cynthia Villagomez over a college assignment. The professor of history asked Hamoud's group to make changes to their project “six hours before” their presentation because it was incorrect.

However, Hamoud refused to comply with her and still came to class to present it with her group.

The two went on to get into a verbal argument with each other that prompted the professor to ask Hamoud to leave the classroom. When she refused to do so, Villagomez consulted with another teacher that led to police intervention.

Leilla Hamoud revealed that a Black Winston Salem Statue University officer did his best not to arrest the student. However, when a White officer arrived, he was not cooperative with the student.

Villagomez then asked Hamoud to apologize or to leave the classroom. This led to the student using expletives against the teacher, something which the student claimed was not “worth an arrest.” After Hamoud refused to apologize for her actions, she was arrested for disorderly conduct. She also sustained minor injuries while resisting being handcuffed.

A video of the Winston Salem State University student getting arrested has since gone viral on social media.

Who is Cynthia Villagomez? Everything to know about the Winston Salem State University teacher

After the video of the arrest went viral on social media, the teacher was quick to remove her LinkedIn page from the website. However, netizens managed to get a screenshot of the same. According to her page, she is the associate professor of history and the department’s chairperson.

She graduated from San Diego State University. Villagomez also holds a master’s of arts degree and a Ph.D. from the University of California.

Cynthia Villagomez has been listed as one of the teachers on the popular website Rate My Professors. Anonymous users have given her a grading of 2.5/5. According to the ratings distribution, only three people voted that she was an “awesome” teachers, one person voted that she was a “good” teacher, another one person opined that she was an “OK” teacher and 511 students voted that she was an awful teacher.

Winston Salem State University teacher rated 2.5/5 after having Black student arrested (Image via Rate My Professors)

A few comments which were uploaded under her Rate My Professors profile today read:

“Racist bigot who need to be fired immediately”

“She will send you to the police if you hurt her big ego”

“She is a racist and should not teach at an HBCO or any school for that matter.”

WSSU releases statement following incident

Winston Salem State University took to their official Twitter account and uploaded a statement that announced that the incident was “under investigation.” The entire statement read:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media involving a student in a classroom. The incident is under investigation. Our highest priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Currently, there is no immediate threat to campus.”

In an Instagram post, Hamoud expressed that she was “heartbroken” by the experience and did not expect that from a historically black college. She went on to add that she no longer felt “safe” on campus.

She was released from custody with a second-degree misdemeanor. She is scheduled to visit court on January 25.

