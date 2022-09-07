Who is Queen Key? 600Breezy's baby mama slams rapper for clout chasing after girlfriend Raven Jackson's suicide

600Breezy’s girlfriend Raven Jackson reportedly committed suicide. On September 6, 2022, 600 Breezy took to social media to reveal her passing. He added that she was suffering from mental health issues for a long time before her death. The rapper expressed his grief on social media by posting their pictures alongside a screenshot which could be a suicide note. The caption reads,

“You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome. Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me.”

However, Queen Key, who happens to be the mother of Breezy’s children, criticized him on social media, saying that he is clout chasing after his girlfriend’s demise. She wrote,

“First of all, breezy is f***** goofy. RIP to raven, but this silverback looking a** n***** tryna clout up her death is overly f**** weird.”

Key continued to slam Breezy and questioned his parenting skills, stating that he wished she had died when she was pregnant.

Everything known about 600Breezy’s ex-girlfriend

Born on June 6, 1996, Queen Key is a well-known rapper. She developed an interest in music when she was six and used to rap in high school.

She released her first song, Panic, in September 2016 and the video received a positive response on YouTube. She then continued to release more singles like Hit A Lic, Killa, Baked as a Pie, Calling All Eaters, Take Money, and more.

Key has also remixed several songs, and her singles have been loved by the audience, including Queen Key – Ha ft. Dreezy, Queen Key – Spenda Nite ft. Tink, and more. Her music video titled @KeyisQueen – Queen Key (bodak yellow freestyle) [filmed by @sheheartstevin] has received around one million views since November 2018.

Her YouTube channel has around 45,000 subscribers. She appeared with rapper Tink on the YouTube channel Rayy Moneyyy Visions and has been featured smoking in most of her pictures and YouTube videos.

She has a younger brother. Detailed information on her educational background, career, personal life and parents is not available as of yet.

600Breezy and Raven Jackson’s relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how and where they first met, 600Breezy and Raven Jackson were romantically linked to each other in 2020.

Jackson was an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and fitness model. She was also active on Instagram with around 250,000 followers and was supposed to launch a fitness clothing line this month in Miami, Florida.

600Breezy is well-known for his songs like Don’t Get Smoked and 24 Bars. His mixtape, Breezo George Gervin, was released in 2016 and he has already released another mixtape, Sixo Breezo. The Chicago, Illinois native was initially a member of the Black Disciples gang and his lyrics mostly spoke about gang relations.

