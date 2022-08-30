Who is Rachel Wattley aka Jade? All about 6ix9ine's girlfriend as she's arrested for punching him

Rachel Wattley, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend was recently arrested following an altercation between them in Miami on Sunday, August 28. Wattley was charged with domestic violence and taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail.

A video acquired by TMZ shows Tekashi confronting Wattley and other women outside of Kiki on the River, an upscale Greek restaurant, and one of them trying to hit the rapper. Tekashi, 26, immediately rushed towards his car as people gathered to see what happened and this is when the police officers came and intervened.

The police report mentioned that Tekashi and Rachel were being taken out while they had an argument. Although Tekashi left the spot, he was asked by an officer about what happened and he replied that Rachel hit him. According to witnesses, Wattley struck Tekashi and some injuries were also visible on his face.

When asked about the cause of their dispute, Tekashi 6ix9ine stated that Rachel’s friends may have swayed her and she might have been drunk. He continued,

“I’m gonna get her out jail – she attacked me in front of the police I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out.”

Wattley, 25, is currently being held on $15,00 bail.

Everything known about Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley

Rachel Wattley is an aspiring rapper, bartender and entrepreneur (Image via __ohsoyoujade/Instagram)

Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade, is a bartender and businesswoman. She is also a popular social media star and she and her sister are the owners of The B3auty Box, which has a huge collection of wigs.

Wattley has a daughter, although she has not revealed anything about her child. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Tekashi is not the child’s father. Rachel and her sister were featured in the music video for Nicki Minaj’s single, Good Form. Wattley is also an aspiring rapper, although she has not disclosed anything about her future projects.

Rachel is active on Instagram with around 1.7 million followers. Despite being a famous figure, detailed information about Wattley's career, educational background, and parents remain unknown.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rachel Wattley’s relationship timeline

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rachel Wattley began dating in 2018. The former was mired in some legal issues at the time and despite that, their relationship continued and Wattley supported Tekashi stating that he was treated unfairly.

While her boyfriend was in prison, Rachel inked a tattoo of 6ix9ine's face on her left shoulder and the number 69 on her right shoulder. Tekashi also praised Rachel for her support and stated,

“You was there when nobody wasn’t. You stuck by me at my lowest. For the people who think any different, I do love you and forever I will. You are my world.”

Also known as Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine gained recognition for his first single, Gummo, followed by singles like Kooda, Keke, Gotti, and more. His debut album, Dummy Boy, was released in 2018.

