Who is Carl Dawson? Social media star attends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

American social media star Carl Dawson was among the many A-listers invited to the second official wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The young star documented the entire wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle and even shared pictures with Barker, his children, and Kourtney's eldest son Mason, on his story.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot on May 22 at the famous Castello Brown located in the village of Portofino, in front of family and friends, including Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The guests arrived at the castle using water taxis. The bride and groom exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony that lasted a little over 20 minutes. Kourtney and Travis were photographed praying while kneeling on gold chairs atop a red-carpeted shrine surrounded with red flowers.

What is known about Carl Dawson?

Born on May 31, 2001, Carl Dawson is a native of Calabasas, California. He began his profession by uploading videos on YouTube. His first video was a one-on-one Fortnite duel.

An aspiring rapper and social media celebrity, Carl Dawson rose to prominence under the stage name OTG Carl. He released his debut song Kicking Through Your Door in late 2019.

Carl Dawson's YouTube videos have received over 322 million views. The star's official Instagram handle is @Kingcarlx.

Social media was concerned if Kourtney Kardashian's kids attended the wedding or not

After Kourtney and Travis Barker's lavish ceremony took place in Portofino, on May 22, the attendees posted their pictures on social media handles showcasing the tid-bits of the ceremony.

There was a lot of online speculation about whether Mason, Kourtney's eldest child, was at the wedding. However, he appeared in an Instagram Story posted by Carl Dawson, who documented the festivities.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason (12), Penelope (9), and Reign (7).

Edmund Bethke @edmundb Does anyone know if mason disick is actually at kourtney’s wedding in portofino?! Haven’t seen a single photo… #help Does anyone know if mason disick is actually at kourtney’s wedding in portofino?! Haven’t seen a single photo… #help

Mason donned a black jacket over a white T-shirt to the event, and had his hair straight and tucked behind his ears.

His siblings were also there, and Penelope served as a flower girl.

Social media fans were relieved to see Mason at the event, with influencer Amanda Hirsch sharing his photo and writing:

"Mason is there everyone calm down!"

Screenshot of Amanda Hirsch's story. (Image via Instagram/@notskinnybutnotfat)

Barker's kids, 18-year-old son Landon, and 16-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were also in attendance. Joining them was Barker's 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Talking to E! News, a source revealed that Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying her time ever since the duo arrived in Italy.

"Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy. It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together."

The source also revealed that the star was "very relaxed" about the wedding preparations and had been spending a lot of time with her and Travis Barker's kids, stating there has been "a lot of family bonding."

Guests at the wedding enjoyed extravagant meals together, including lunch near the Abbey of San Fruttuoso, and cruised aboard Dolce & Gabbana's luxurious yacht during the weekend. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the creators of the fashion brand, were also in attendance.

Kourtney and Travis also married earlier this week in Santa Barbara, following a non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, after the 2022 Grammys in April.

After dating for less than a year, the couple got engaged in 2021. The scene was recorded for Hulu's The Kardashians series, and the family afterwards had a dinner celebration.

