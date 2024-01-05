Who is Renee Poche? Love is Blind alum sues the Netflix show

Love is Blind, Netflix's social experiment reality show, which aims to discover whether "love truly is blind," is again under fire. The show Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted has aired since 2020 and wrapped up season 5 in October 2023.

While the show has seen a few success stories, it has seen its fair share of criticism, often from those who have previously participated in the experiment. Renee Poche, who appeared in season 5, recently joined the list of cast members who have sued the makers of the dating show for horrible working conditions.

While Renee did meet someone while on the show, her storyline was not featured. She opened up about her participation via a statement to People Magazine, calling her experience "traumatic." She has also filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Delirium TV for "intentional infliction of emotional distress."

She stated,

"I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn't feel safe. I tried to seal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt like it was right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure."

Love is Blind season 5's Renee Poche is a veterinarian

The 33-year-old veterinarian who took part in the show during season 5 got engaged to Carter Wall during the show.

Tudum by Netflix introduced her as,

"Renee feels like she’s been single forever, as she’s been extremely “focused on [her] career” in the five years since her last major relationship ended. Now, she’s ready to step into a new chapter and straight into the arms of a “very manly” guy (beard preferred), who can get down with her homebody lifestyle and menagerie of pets."

It continued,

"But Renee knows that she’ll have to fight her tendency of being overly picky to start a family with a live-in hubby. That is, if she can keep track of her dates, as she has a bad habit of forgetting people’s names."

The Love is Blind season 5 cast member Renee opened up about her time while in conversation with PopSugar, where she stated that she and Carter made it to the altar. She noted that things were great until they returned to Houston when she noticed "red flags" that she had previously ignored.

The veterinarian claimed that while cast members were promised that contestants were subjected to background checks and psychological and compatibility tests, she was matched with someone who was "unemployed with a negative balance." She continued that Carter was homeless, violent, and actively addicted to drugs and alcohol.

The season 5 contestant spoke to the production about the alarming behavior as she was terrified to be around him. However, the makers told her to ensure that he did not have "access" to firearms and other weapons. She added that they forced her to spend time alone with him and threatened legal action if she didn't comply.

Renee isn't the only season 5 star to have sued the show since it aired. Tran Dang, whose storyline was omitted from the final cut, made similar allegations against Netflix and Delirium TV in October 2023. Other Love is Blind cast members who have spoken against the show include Jeremy Hartwell, Danielle Ruhl, and Nick Thompson.

Episodes of Love is Blind season 5 are available to stream on Netflix.