Love is Blind season 5: Complete list of men and their Instagram IDs

A brand new season of Love Is Blind is coming up in the next few days, and it will be a mix of entertainment and drama. After filming in Houston, Netflix will release episodes 1 through 4 on September 22, 2023. In the following weeks, further episodes will be released.

According to ET, back in November 2022, the host of the show, Nick, shared the following about Love Is Blind season 5:

“I think that all you can do in terms of being in the show and being in the casting department is casting fairly and with great diversity. I think that they’ve done a good job of trying to do that. How it plays out, I can’t really answer to that part of it other than I know it’s not dictated or manipulated … who moves forward. It’s really, truly the connections they make blindly in the pods.”

The upcoming season of Love Is Blind will feature the following women searching for love: Aaliyah, Estefania, Shondra, Maris, Paige, Renee, Lydia, Erica, Miriam, Stacy, Johnie, Linda, Mayra, and Taylor.

The men appearing are Robert, Izzy, Chris, Efrain, Ernesto, Connor, Enoch, Jarred, Jared, Josh, Carter, Justice, Milton, and Uche.

Here is the list of men who will appear on Love Is Blind season 5

1) Robert

Instagram handle: @rockwithrob

Love Is Blind season 5 cast member Robert, a 30-year-old special educator, is looking for someone who is “honest, loyal, good smile and loving.”

2)Izzy

As a sales professional, Izzy is looking for a partner who can work out with him in the gym and, most importantly, is an “open-minded, good communicator.” According to Netflix, he only has a private TikTok account.

3) Chris

Instagram handle: @chrisfoxxy

Chris is 28 years old and works as a project manager in the commercial and retail industries. "Honesty, selflessness, and humor" are sure to impress him.

4) Efrain

Instagram handle: @eefffyy03

Love Is Blind season 5 cast member Efrain is 27 years old and works in software sales. He seeks someone “outgoing, funny, athletic, and can join him on walks.”

5) Ernesto

Instagram handle: @esj_28

The 32-year-old Ernesto works in supply chain management. When finding a partner, his only condition is that the person should not be “too clingy.”

6) Connor

Instagram handle: @connor_t_moore

According to his Netflix bio, Connor is a 31-year-old geoscientist looking for someone who is “Smart, independent, and preferably bilingual.”

7) Enoch

Instagram handle: @enoch_culliver

During this show, Enoch, a 27-year-old financial advisor, is looking for someone who’s “loyal, passionate, and confident.”

8) Jarred

Instagram handle: @jarredinpictures

Love Is Blind season 5 cast member Jarred is 34 years old and works as a university director. "Mutual respect and compromise" are what he's looking for in a partner.

9) Jared

Instagram handle: @instalessjared

Jared is a 32-year-old firefighter who is seeking a "genuine connection." He wants someone who can be patient with him in the upcoming season.

10) Josh

Instagram handle: @jsimmons1818

Josh is 32 years old and works as a sales representative. He has been "unlucky" in love and wants to make a real connection in the upcoming season.

11) Carter

Instagram handle: @carterdaleyall

Carter, 30, works in construction. He describes himself as "naive and spontaneous" and wants someone who can accept his "old-fashioned and open-minded" personality.

12) Justice

Instagram handle: @thattrainerjustice

Justice is 28 years old and a personal trainer. According to him, he is a “good listener” and can also be both “supportive and romantic (on occasion).”

13) Milton

Instagram handle: @jamesmiltonj4

According to Milton, who is 25 years old and works as a petroleum engineer, he does not have any dating type, but if the woman is older than him, it is a plus.

14) Uche

Instagram handle: @imabovethelaw

A 32-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur, Uche seeks someone who is "ambitious," "good sense of humor," and who can be with him as a team in a prospect of "us against the world.”

The latest season of Love Is Blind will be available on Netflix on September 22, 2023.