Who was Richard Roat? Roles explored as ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ actor passes away at 89

Popular actor Richard Roat recently passed away at the age of 89. His family revealed that he died long ago, on August 5. However, the cause of death was not disclosed at the time, and there was no information on whether he was hospitalized or at home at the time of death.

Roat gained recognition for his performances in several shows like Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O, and more. Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Everything we know about Richard Roat

Born on July 3, 1993, Roat played a few roles on television and portrayed Dr. Jerry Chandler in a pilot episode of the NBC show The Doctors in 1962. He appeared in around 170 episodes of the show, which aired from April 1963 to December 1982 for 20 seasons.

He then made a guest appearance on an episode of The Fugitive, a crime drama series on ABC. It premiered in September 1963 and aired for four seasons until August 1967. The show was also nominated for five Emmy Awards and was a recipient in the category of Outstanding Dramatic Series in 1966.

Richard Roat played lead roles and made guest appearances on many shows (Image via theluckyman/Twitter)

Richard continued to appear in various shows during the 70s, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Charlie's Angels, Columbo, Dallas, Police Story, Fantasy Island, and more. He also appeared in a few films like Westworld, American Hot Wax, and Corvette Summer.

Richard Roat became a familiar name in the entertainment industry during the 80s and 90s. He then appeared in various TV shows like The Practice, Grace Under Fire, Baywatch, Simon & Simon, St. Elsewhere, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Nanny, The Practice, LA Law, Hart to Hart, 7th Heaven, Mad About You, Lois & Clark and more.

Richard was cast in the 1978 telefilm Almost Heaven alongside Eva Gabor, Robert Hays, and Jay Leno. He eventually became a popular name for his performance on Seinfeld, where he portrayed a doctor in an episode of Season 8. He then played the role of a professor's colleague in an episode of the famous show Friends.

He then appeared in two episodes of The Golden Girls, followed by two more shows: Hill Street Blues and Dynasty. He appeared as Mr. Hecht in an episode of Cheers in 1985 and Professor Henry Moore in the NBC series Days of Our Lives. His final television appearance was in 2009 in an episode of the action drama series 24.

Richard Roat also became famous for his performances at The Public Theatre, The Huntington Hartford Theatre, and the Pasadena Playhouse. His survivors include his wife, Kathy. The pair did not have any children.

