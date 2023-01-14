Who was Robbie Bachman ? Bachman Turner Overdrive members explored as drummer dies aged 69

Robbie Bachman, a well-known drummer, passed away on January 12 at the age of 69. His brother Randy Bachman revealed the news in a tweet and wrote:

“Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Singer and musician Bret Michaels expressed his grief on Facebook and wrote:

“Deepest condolences are with the family / friends / fans of #BachmanTurnerOverdrive on the loss of drummer #RobbieBachman. You are in our thoughts.”

As of right now, Robbie's cause of death is unknown, and there is no information accessible about his past health history. He is survived by his wife Chrissy.

Robbie Bachman played for the Brave Belt and Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Randy Bachman, Blair Thornton, Fred Turner and Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive (Image via Jorgen Angel/Getty Images)

Born on February 18, 1953, Robbie Bachman developed an interest in drumming when he was young. He joined Bachman-Turner Overdrive when he was 18.

Members of the group included Robbie’s brother Randy along with Fred Turner, Tim Bachman, Blair Thornton, Jim Clench, Garry Peterson, Billy Chapman, and Randy Murray.

The band released its self-titled debut album in 1973 and reached the 70th position on the Billboard Rock Albums chart. It was followed by Bachman-Turner Overdrive II the same year, and it gained recognition for singles like Let It Ride and Takin’ Care of Business.

The group’s third album, Not Fragile, was released in 1974 and was known for songs like You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet. The album reached the first position on the US Billboard 200. The band started touring various countries and released their fourth album, Four Wheel Drive, in 1975. The album was trending in the 5th position of the US Billboard 200 Pop Albums.

Following the release of their fifth album, Head On, the group became famous for their single, Down to the Line. The song received positive feedback and reached 13th position on the Canadian RPM and 43rd on the US Billboard Hot 100. The group continued its successful journey with more albums like Freeways, Street Action, Rock n’ Roll Nights, and more.

The band released more albums in the next few years and disbanded in 2005. A few of their records were reissued, but Robbie Bachman and Blair Thornton remained silent regarding the band's future. Robbie reportedly lost interest in playing drums for the band again.

The band was featured in films like 1975 Road Special, ’88 Reunion, and BTO: The Movie. They released four live albums that included B.T.O. Japan Tour Live, Live! Live! Live!, Best of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Live, and King Biscuit Flower Hour: Bachman – Turner Overdrive.

They also released compilation albums like Best of B.T.O. ( So Far), BTO’s Greatest, The Anthology, Gold, Classic Album Set, and more.

