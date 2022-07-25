Who was Robert Hoobler aka Uncle Bob? Lil Wayne pays tribute to police officer who saved his life

Lil Wayne recently paid tribute to ex-police officer Robert Hoobler, who he used to call Uncle Bob. Hoobler passed away on July 24 at the age of 65. Wayne shared a picture of Hoobler on Instagram with an emotional caption.

Hoobler was discovered dead at his residence on July 22. Although the cause of his death was not revealed, he fought a long battle with problems emerging from a car accident a few years ago, which led to the amputation of his legs.

Everything known about Robert Hoobler

Robert Hoobler was an ex-cop and he recently gained recognition after Lil Wayne revealed that Hoobler had once saved his life. When he was 12, Wayne had tried to commit suicide by shooting himself with a gun discovered at his parents’ residence.

He explained the incident during an interview for Uncomfortable Conversations with Emmanuel Acho in 2021, saying:

“I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun.”

Robert Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life when he was 12 years old (Image via Bobby_0511/Twitter)

Wayne had initially aimed at his head but later pointed it at his chest as he was scared. Wayne also revealed that Hoobler saved him by picking him up and using a police car to take him to the hospital. While driving him to the hospital, Hoobler told Wayne:

“Stay awake, son. You’re going to be fine. You’ll see.”

Hoobler was proud of Wayne’s success and spoke about the same in an interview in 2009. Robert also spotted Lil on a radio show in 2019 and Wayne wanted to help him. He offered financial help, but although Hoobler refused, there were discussions to bring him in as an administrator on Wayne’s team.

Detailed information on Robert Hoobler’s personal life remains unknown, although he has frequently spoken about his wife Kathleen, who died in 2021. He later had a car accident after which he had to use prosthetic legs for a long time.

About Lil Wayne in brief

Lil Wayne's career started when he was only 12 years old and he signed to Cash Money Records. His first album, Tha Block Is Hot, was released in 1994 and he became popular after the release of his fifth and sixth albums, Tha Carter and Tha Carter II.

Although his seventh album, Rebirth, received negative reviews, his eighth album, I Am Not a Human Being, received a positive response. His next three ventures were also a hit.

Wayne has sold around 120 million records and has been a recipient of several accolades. He is now the CEO of his record label, Young Money Entertainment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far