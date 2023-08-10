Who did Robert Swan play in Rudy and Hoosiers? All about the veteran character actor as he dies aged 78

Popular character actor Robert Swan recently passed away on August 9, 2023, at the age of 78. Swan gained recognition for his performance as Indiana farmer Rollin Butcher in the sports drama film, Hoosiers, and Father Zajak in the biographical film, Rudy.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Robert was battling cancer, which ultimately led to his death, as mentioned by his friend Betty Hoeffner. Betty also shared a Facebook post paying tribute to the late actor and celebrating his achievements over the years.

In an interview with People, she described Swan as a great friend who shared a close connection with animals. Betty said that Robert was creative and loved to help everyone. Stating that Swan had aimed to become a screenwriter, she added:

"I talked to him yesterday as he knew he was going to be passing soon. I said, 'When you go on the other side Bob, please find me some angels. They're gonna help me get your screenplay turned into a film.' And he gave me a thumbs up."

A celebration of life is scheduled to be held at a later date, which shall be announced soon.

Robert Swan portrayed important roles in several critically acclaimed films over the years

Born on October 20, 1944, Robert Swan started his career as a singer by working with different groups. He was initially working in the theatre and appeared in various plays.

Swan gave his voice in several commercials for companies like United Airlines, Beef Industry Council, and more. His first film as an actor was the romantic fantasy drama film, Somewhere in Time, which was released in 1980. The film was a recipient of a few accolades, but it failed at the box office.

Robert Swan then appeared as a Canadian Mountie in the crime film, The Untouchables. The film was directed by Brian De Palma, and, apart from being a box office hit, it was the recipient of a few nominations at the Academy Awards.

Swan's filmography also includes critically acclaimed films like Natural Born Killers, Who's That Girl, Doctor Detroit, Backdraft, and more.

He later collaborated with director David Anspaugh in two films that made him a popular face. This started with the sports drama film, Hoosiers, released in 1986, followed by the 1993 biographical sports film, Rudy. The films received decent feedback and were successful at the box office.

Robert Swan played an important role in the TV film, The Dollmaker. The lead role was portrayed by Jane Fonda. It was also a recipient of a few accolades at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Directors Guild of America Awards. In memory of Larry Frankle and Quincy White, Swan established an opera house, Harbor County Opera.

Robert is survived by his wife Barbara, brothers David and Charles, sister-in-law Elizabeth, and nephews Christopher, Bryan, and Daniel.