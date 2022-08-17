Who was Rodolfo Beban? Tributes pour in as Argentinian actor dies aged 84

Argentine actor Rodolfo Beban passed away on August 13, 2022, following a long spell of hospitalization. He was 84.

His exact cause of death remains unknown.

The news of Beban's deminse was confirmed by the Argentine Association of Actors. A post from their official Twitter handle read:

"It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the actor and director Rodolfo Beban. His extensive artistic career includes unforgettable works in film, theater and television. Affiliated with our union since 1962. We accompany his children, family and loved ones in this difficult moment."

Beban shot to fame owing to his distinguished career on stage and on screen. He was best known for his role as the lead in the 1973 film Juan Moreira, directed by Leonardo Favio. The film was widely acclaimed and cemented him as one of the most talented Argentine actors of his generation.

All you need to know about Rodolfo Beban

Born on May 25, 1938, Rodolfo Beban was the son of noted actor Miguel Beban. Despite this background, Beban was raised in a house where no one was allowed to pursue a career in acting. This was primarily because his mother once told him that theater had destroyed her marriage. As a result, Beban had initially decided to become an airplane pilot.

However, one day, while passing by the Municipal Theater of Moron with a friend, he saw a poster that read, "Extras needed for Fuenteovejuna." He began working as an extra before he was picked to play the main role in a play titled Musica en la noche. Following that, he started attending theater classes.

He eventually gained recognition for his numerous stage appearances. He essayed the lead roles across a number of productions, including The Strange Couple, Let's Live a Dream, The Butterflies are Free and Diario de un Loco, which was helmed by his father.

Rodolfo then entered the world of television and appeared in telenovelas like El amor tu cara de mujer, Malevo and Four Men for Eva. Such was his appeal, that albums containing collectible photos of him were also released for fans.

Despite his popularity, Beban stated that fame took a lot of things away from him, including activities like going to milongas and participating in fencing tournaments.

Beban also appeared in several films, most noted among them being Juan Moreira, directed by Leonardo Favio. The film earned itself the distinction of being one of the highest grossing films of the Argentine industry.

His other popular works include Process to Infamy, Los orilleros, The Invitation, Personal Security, and others.

Personal life

For a while, Rudolf Beban was in a relationship with model Liz Amaral Paz, with whom he even fathered a daughter, named Dolores.

He then married Claudia Lapaco and they remained together for six years. Beban and Lapaco were parents to Rodrigo and Diego.

He fell in love with Gabriela Gilli while working on the telenovela Malevo, and they had three children together – Facundo, Daniela, and Pedro. However, Gilli died from heart failure in December 1991.

Beban then met Adriana Castro and was in a relationship with her until 1995.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Rodolfo Beban became a popular name in the entertainment industry for his flawless performances on stage and on screen. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Beban is survived by his six children.

