Who is Roisin O'Mahony? All about Jack Gleeson’s wife as Game of Thrones star marries longtime partner

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson is now married to his long-time love Roisin O'Mahony. They exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony at The Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, Ireland.

The parish priest of the church, Father Lynch posted pictures from the wedding and revealed several details about the event. He stated that it was a simple, prayerful, and dignified wedding ceremony. In the pictures, Gleeson and O'Mahony were seen standing alongside the priest inside the church. Another image saw the pair holding each other as they smiled for the camera. Father Lynch mentioned that this was a pre-wedding ceremony and added:

"The real ceremony will take place over England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here. We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack texted me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal."

Father Lynch also stated that the simplicity of the event was something that was loved by everyone. He concluded by mentioning that when he met Jack for the first time, he felt like they had known each other for very long.

Jack Gleeson's wife is a popular name in the television industry

Although detailed information on her early life is not available, Roisin O'Mahony is a well-known name in the television industry. According to IMDb, she has appeared in films like Mild Thing, Jekyll and Hyde and Not a Hero.

O'Mahony recently gained recognition for her performance with Chiara Goldsmith on the show, Roisin and Chiara: S*x on Wheels at the Edinburgh International Festival. She also appeared on the Channel 4 show, Paddock.

Roisin and Chiara have also been featured in the latest season of the iPlayer comedy series, Class Dismissed followed by Channel 4 sitcom, Back. Roisin has also appeared in two more shows, Laugh Lessons and Newsjack. She is the co-writer of a show titled Generation Why, which first premiered at the National Theatre of Spain.

She helmed Jo Griffin's show, Miss Honey, at the Edinburgh Fringe for Assembly's online program last month. Roisin is currently hosting a monthly comedy night at North London's Aces & Eights.

In brief, about Jack Gleeson

Jack Gleeson is mostly known for his performance in Game of Thrones (Image via Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jack Gleeson initially appeared in films like Batman Begins, Shrooms, and more. He was then cast as Joffrey Baratheon in the popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones and reprised his role until the fourth season.

Before Game of Thrones, he played important roles in several plays and continued to do so until 2019. He then appeared in the musical-comedy program AMUSICAL and Over the Top Wrestling's Trinity Brawl 2 event in Dublin.

The 30-year-old made a comeback on television in 2020 and portrayed the ghost of Pascoe's abortion in the BBC Two sitcom, Out of Her Mind.

