Who is Ron Carlson? Age difference with Selma Blair explored as actress files restraining order against ex

American actress Selma Blair has filed a restraining order against her boyfriend Ron Carlson after claiming that he assaulted her at her LA house.

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident occurred when Carlson visited Blair's residence on February 22 to drop off a television. After a heated argument, the Hellboy actress claimed that her boyfriend physically assaulted her.

Ron Carlson has denied the allegations and filed his request for a protective order against Blair.

Who is Selma Blair's boyfriend Ron Carlson?

Ron Carlson is an American producer and actor. As per IMDb, he started his acting career in 1994 by starring in Beverly Hills, 90210, in a guest role. He later appeared in Tales from the Crypt, Haunted Lives: True Ghost Stories, Ordinary Madness, Last Stop for Paul, Unnatural, etc.

As a producer, his credits include ESPY Awards, My Crazy Life, Tim's Dates, Destination Truth, Pretty Bad Actress, All American Christmas Carol, Unnatural, etc.

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson have been dating for a while. The Daily Mail reports that the duo dated from July 2017 to January 2018. After separating for two years, they patched things up in 2020 after Blair reportedly ended her relationship with David Lyons.

Carlson and Blair reportedly dated through 2022. As per multiple reports, Carlson is currently 52-years-old, while Blair is 49.

In Selma Blair's restraining order, the Cruel Intentions star mentioned that she informed Carlson about taking medication for her Multiple Sclerosis. She said she wasn't feeling well.

Allegedly, Carlson became frustrated and screamed at the star, stating that she was "useless" and "can't do anything." He also said he could do "so much better" than her.

The outlet reports that Carlson ultimately physically assaulted her by strangling and aggressively shaking her. In response, Blair allegedly tried to retaliate physically but could not since Carlson covered her mouth and face, leaving her unable to breathe.

Carlson was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence with corporal injury. The police issued a five-day restraining order against Carlson, but Blair and her legal team could obtain a temporary one that bars him from being in physical proximity.

Photos obtained by TMZ show her with gashes on her arm and the bottom of her chin. In another photo, she has a bloody nose and a blood-covered hand.

Photos of Carlson show him with small wounds to his nose and forehead.

It is reported that Carlson filed a restraining order against Blair on March 9, two weeks after the alleged incident occurred. According to him, Blair became "angry and antagonistic" when he refused to sit next to her at her house. Both of them had recently been ill, so he wanted to keep his distance.

Carlson also claimed that Blair became aggressive and called his daughter a "f*cking loser." She is accused of physically assaulting him by hitting and scratching him in the face.

He also claimed that Selma Blair's bloody nose had been a problem days before the alleged altercation. The restraining order petition filed by Carlson has not yet been granted.

