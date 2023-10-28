“Who’s gonna tell them”: BTS' V's fans hilariously comment as he unintentionally flaunts his iPhone despite Samsung ambassadorship

BTS' V may have given ARMYs new content to laugh about as he unintentionally flaunts his iPhone despite being Samsung's brand ambassador. On October 27, the official X account of Samsung UK posted a simple tweet that read "V", also known as the stage name of Kim Tae-hyung. ARMYs immediately sprung into action and speculated about a possible collaboration between the singer and the company.

Many fans responded to @SamsungUK's post with diverse reactions, sharing pictures and memes of BTS' V holding an iPhone, hinting that he may have switched brand loyalties.

BTS' V's fans have amusing reactions to Layover singer flaunting his iPhone despite being associated with Samsung

@SamsungUK's "V" tweet went viral in no time, eliciting amusing reactions from ARMYs. Fans are joking that the Layover singer has secretly switched brand loyalties and now openly flaunts his iPhone, unconcerned about his role as a brand ambassador.

For those unfamiliar, Samsung is a globally renowned Korean phone and technology brand and one of the largest producers of electronic devices. Notably, in February 2020, BTS members were chosen to be Samsung's global brand ambassadors, signing an exclusive partnership with the homegrown brand.

Since BTS' induction into Samsung, they have participated in numerous activities and campaigns for the brand. In fact, Bangtan members are particular about not speaking of any other competitor or non-Korean phone brand, and even if they use a phone from another brand, they usually conceal its brand identity.

Earlier, BTS' V would blur the iPhone's logo when posting pictures on his personal Instagram or Weverse account. However, it seems like he has now thrown caution to the wind. Fans are in awe of the Slow Dancing singer's nonchalant attitude.

Previously, at his D-DAY concerts in the U.S., SUGA joked with ARMYs that only Samsung users would be permitted inside the concert venue. He also hilariously remarked that he would only oblige Samsung users with a selfie. Additionally, SUGA also flaunted his own Samsung Galaxy phone, proving his loyalty to the brand.

Based on his recent social media posts, it seems like BTS' V is firm with his choices, as previously, he posted a picture of his bandmate Jimin from one of his Tiffany & Co. jewelry campaigns. Interestingly, the Love Me Again singer is the brand ambassador for the rival jewelry brand, Cartier.

Fans love the fact that BTS' V is doing what he wants and doesn't particularly care about what the brands he is associated with might think.

BTS' V assures fans that he is doing fine after long-time stalker gets arrested

BTS' V assures fans with a picture of himself against the balmy sunset after his long-time stalker fan gets arrested by the Korean police. He captioned the post with the line "It's Okay, Don't Worry".

This is after a stalker woman was arrested by Seoul Police after she stalked the Rainy Days singer in his apartment complex and threatened him to sign marriage papers in the apartment complex's elevator, endangering BTS' V's life and safety.

The 28-year-old BTS singer was shocked and terrified but kept his cool and waited for the right opportunity to call the police and get the stalker fan arrested. Notably, she had been a long-time stalker of the Layover singer.

The stalker fan also tried to misuse his personal information for her own agenda. BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement revealing:

“We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety.”

On the work front, the K-pop idol successfully wrapped up the promotion of his debut solo album Layover with his first-ever fan meeting at Kyunghee University's Peace Hall Amphitheater on October 14.