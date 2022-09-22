Who is Sam Jarou? Spider-Man star Laura Harrier confirms engagement, reveals proposal details

Laura Harrier recently got engaged to the love of her life Sam Jarou. The actress revealed to Cosmopolitan journalist Lola Ogunnaike that she recently got engaged and was very excited about it. She added:

“It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality.”

Harrier also talked about how she reconciled with her new love, who works in the fashion industry. She went on to say that she never believed it until it happened to her, and that finding peace and calm is a strange feeling. She added:

“I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”

About Laura Harrier’s fiancé and their relationship timeline

Sam Jarou is a freelance creative consultant (Image via sam_ir8x/Instagram)

Sam Jarou is a freelance creative consultant based in both Paris and Los Angeles. He has previously worked with Supreme and Stussy. Although little is known about his life, he rose to prominence following his engagement to Laura Harrier.

Jarou and Harrier first met back in 2019 at a dinner in Los Angeles but refused to reveal anything about their relationship. Harrier stated that he was the first man she dated and that she listens to him when he gives her fashion advice.

The couple has been spotted together at various Paris Fashion Week shows, ranging from the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show to Alaia's Spring Summer 2023 presentation.

They were spotted together in Monaco in 2021, where they shared a kiss. Harrier was in town for a Louis Vuitton dinner at the time, and the two reportedly spent some time together by the pool. They had fun together in Portofino, Italy, the same year, when they swam and tanned for a few hours on a boat.

They were seen kissing again while on vacation in Mexico. They appear to be happy with each other and are now ready to marry.

Laura Harrier’s upcoming projects

Laura Harrier will play an important role in the upcoming sports drama film, White Men Can’t Jump. The film, directed by Calmatic, is a remake of a 1992 film of the same name.

The movie will also feature Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Tamera Kissen, Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, Zak Steiner, and Andrew Schulz.

The 32-year-old will also appear in the adult-animated music streaming television special, Entergalactic, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 30, 2022, on Netflix.

