Who sang with Andrea Bocelli at the Oscars 2024? All about his kids as moving "In Memoriam" segment wins hearts online 

Andrea Bocelli won the hearts of many after performing alongside his son Matteo Bocelli during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 2024 Oscars. The singer made a surprise appearance at the 96th Academy Awards and graced the stage after 25 years.

The legendary singer was joined by his son, Matteo, to give a touching performance in the segment of the awards that paid tribute to late Hollywood icons who were part of the Academy, won Oscars, or were nominated for the same. This year, the duo honored Harry Belafonte and Paul Reubens, who died on April 25, 2023, and July 30, 2023, respectively. They also paid tribute to Normal Lear, who died last year at the age of 101.

This year, the segment also recalled Friends star Matthew Perry, alongside Julian Sands, Carl Weathers, Treat Williams, Burt Young, Ryan O’Neal, Norman Jewison and Melinda Dillon.

Andrea Bocelli performed Time to Say Goodbye with his son, and for the Oscars rendition, he reimagined the song alongside Matteo and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The song is now available on all streaming platforms.

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have? Details explored as son graces Oscars stage this year

Andrea Bocelli has three children: Amos, Matteo, and Virginia. Matteo Bocelli was born to Andrea and his first wife, Enrica Cenzatti. Matteo now has a successful career in classical music and has since composed songs alongside his father.

The pair released Fall On Me together, which was included in Disney’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms.

Speaking about the difference between his son’s and his own voice, Andrea said in a Billboard interview:

“Technically they are very different, but there is one thing that makes them most similar- the attitude. But that is something that you cannot learn, that cannot be taught. That is something you are born with.”

Amos Bocelli was born to Andrea and Enrica as well. The 29-year-old graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in piano from the Institute of Musical Studies Luigi Boccherini. He also holds bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering.

Amos often performs with his father, especially for television show appearances. He is also a member of the board of directors of his father’s organization, the ABF Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Meanwhile, Andrea Bocelli’s youngest child, Virginia, was born to him and his second wife, Veronica Berti. The 11-year-old was born in Montepepe, Italy. Speaking about parenting her, Andrea said on his website:

“I think that becoming a father again now that I’m a mature man helped me be a less anxious, stronger parent, more capable of treasuring every moment with my children as they grow up next to me every day.”

The youngster has already made her musical debut alongside Andrea Bocelli. At the age of eight, she performed Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah along with her father as part of his Believe in Christmas livestream. She also joined her father for his Let It Snow performance on Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, the Academy also took to their official website to pay tribute to all the performers the world has lost over the past year.