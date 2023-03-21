Who is Sarah Snook married to? All about her husband as ‘Succession’ star set to welcome first child

Australian actress Sarah Snook is expecting her first child with her husband, Dave Lawson. On Monday, March 20, the 35-year-old actress attended the red carpet premiere of season 4 of Succession, where she flaunted her baby bump while announcing the news.

When asked about her pregnancy, she told Entertainment Tonight:

"It's exciting! I feel great."

For the premiere, Sarah Snook wore a black body-hugging dress that flaunted her baby bump. She completed the look with a shimmery coverall and red lipstick.

All you need to know about Sarah Snook's husband, Dave Lawson

Born on September 25, 1978, Dave Lawson is a native of Australia. Per his LinkedIn profile, he grew up in Melbourne, Victoria, and graduated from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology with a degree in advertising and marketing.

Professionally, he is an actor and comedian. He began his career with the help of a friend's mother, a casting agent, who helped him bag a couple of commercials for brands like Dr. Pepper and Kmart.

Nickelodeon Australia eventually approached him to host Saturday Nick Television. He subsequently worked for Nickelodeon for many years, hosting numerous programs such as Sarvo and Camp Orange and the Australian Kids' Choice Awards.

While speaking on the Funny in Failure podcast, he said:

"I never set out to be a kid show host. That was never on the cards. But then, you know, you get through one audition, then you get to another and then you start getting excited and go, 'I actually really want to do this now.'"

Lawson and Sarah Snook first crossed each other's paths in 2014. However, the two were never single at the time. When the coronavirus struck, they quarantined together.

Another factor that contributed to their relationship becoming romantic was the short film Pause, which Snook both appeared in and produced. According to the actor, it was a watershed moment in their relationship when she started to see Lawson in a new way.

After they fell in love, the Succession star popped the big question to Lawson on Halloween 2020. When the couple was finally permitted to leave Australia, they flew to Snook's residence in Brooklyn, New York, where they exchanged vows in her backyard in February 2021.

The duo kept their marriage private for the next eight months, post which they shared the news.

While this will be Sarah Snook's first child, Dave is already a father to a son from his previous relationship. Speaking about it on the Funny in Failure podcast, he cherished fatherhood and said:

"I can't have regrets because I wouldn't have [my son]. It's that problem, if you go back in time and change one thing. A lot of it comes back to being a dad. If I change one thing … I wouldn't want to risk undoing that."

As for their newborn, Sarah Snook revealed that her due date is soon as she is already 32 weeks into pregnancy.

