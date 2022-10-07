Red Hot Chili Peppers Australia Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, presale, venue and more

Legendary American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced on October 7 that they have added two new stadium shows in Sydney and Melbourne with superstar rapper Post Malone to their global stadium tour in early 2023.

The newly added shows will take place in Sydney's Accor Stadium on February 4 and Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on February 9, bringing the total number of shows in Australia to six.

Tickets will go on sale on October 14 at 11 am in Sydney and 10 am in Melbourne. The Live Nation presale begins on October 12 at 11 am in Sydney and 10 am in Melbourne. Tickets for all the shows will be available for purchase on Livenation's website.

Red Hot Chili Peppers newly added Australian dates and venues

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Australian tour dates 2023 (featuring Post Malone)

Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Auckland - Mt. Smart Stadium

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Dunedin - Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

Thursday, February 2, 2023– Sydney - Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Sydney - Accor Stadium (new show)

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Melbourne - Marvel Stadium

Thursday. February 9, 2023 – Melbourne - Marvel Stadium (new show)

Sunday, February 12, 2023 – Perth - Optus Stadium

Following the release of their critically acclaimed new album Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off their global stadium tour last month in Europe, with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. The tour will see the return of guitarist and all-around musician John Frusciante to the band, who performed their career-spanning hits alongside tracks from their new album, their first recording with Frusciante since 2006.

The album was met with a lot of love from fans and debuted at number one around the world. Following the success of Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers' second album of 2022, Return Of The Dream Canteen, will be released on Friday, October 14.

The album was preceded by the singles Tippa My Tongue and Eddie, the latter of which is a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Meanwhile, Post Malone's last album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released in June.

Malone is currently on tour in the United States and was forced to cancel a show in Boston on September 24 after experiencing excruciating pain. Malone had previously fallen into a hole in the middle of the stage, injuring his ribs, during a show in St. Louis the week before.

Following his hospitalization, Malone resumed his tour on September 27 with a show in Cleveland, Ohio, with the run scheduled to continue through October and November.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have sound tracked successive generations as not only one of the bestselling acts in music history, but also one of the world's most popular streaming rock bands today. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, the Grammy-winning Los Angeles quartet has sold 80 million albums, generated five billion YouTube views, and amassed 22 billion Spotify streams, with an average of 21 million monthly listeners on the platform.

