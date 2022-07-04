Red Hot Chili Peppers Australia and New Zealand Tour ft. Post Malone: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more 

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a six-date stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand. The group will be joined by Post Malone on the tour.

It will be both acts' first tour in 2023, and will kick off on Saturday, January 21 in Auckland, New Zealand. The two acts will then travel to Dunedin before heading to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Tickets for all the shows will be available on LiveNation’s Australian website. Fans can buy tickets for the Auckland and Brisbane shows at 12 pm on July 11, Monday. For the Dunedin, Melbourne, and Perth shows, tickets will be available at 1 pm and for the Sydney show at 2 pm.

This will be the iconic Californian rock band's first tour in Australia since early 2019. The group has booked four large stadiums across the country, anticipating a large turnout.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 presale, tour dates and venues

The presale for Live Nation members will begin on July 8 at 11 am. Presale information can be found on Live Nation’s website.

Furthermore, Telstra customers in Australia will have access to a presale commencing on July 6 at 10 am in Brisbane, 11 am in Melbourne and Perth, and 12 pm in Sydney. Fans in New Zealand will be able to purchase tickets through Vodafone, with the Dunedin presale commencing at 10 am and the Auckland presale beginning at 11 am.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Australia Tour ft. Post Malone dates and venues

Saturday, January 21 – Auckland - Mt. Smart Stadium

Thursday, January 26 – Dunedin - Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sunday, January 29 – Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

Thursday, February 2 – Sydney - Accor Stadium

Tuesday, February 7 – Melbourne - Marvel Stadium

Sunday, February 12 – Perth -6 Optus Stadium

More about Red Hot Chili Pepper's album Unlimited Love

Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour began last month in support of their new album Unlimited Love, with guitarist John Frusciante rejoining the band. Unlimited Love quickly became the best-selling rock album of 2022, with over 145 million streams and 97,500 album sales in the first two weeks of its release.

In addition, the band has stated that they plan to release another album in the near future.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for ten years. To add to their list of achievements, the band has spent more time than any other artist in history at the top of the US Alternative Charts, and has sold somewhere around 100 million records.

More about Post Malone

The group will be joined by American singer-rapper Post Malone, who will accompany the rock band through the entirety of the Australian leg of the tour.

Since making a name for himself half a decade ago, the 26-year-old rapper and singer's four studio albums, including the fourth one, Twelve Carat Toothache, released last month, have all spent a good time in the top five of the Australian charts. He has also consistently ranked among the most streamed artists of the year.

His second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, has achieved three platinum certifications in Australia, and its most well-known songs have maintained their appeal for years after its release.

