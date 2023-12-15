Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and harassment. Reader's discretion is advised.

Streaming giant Hulu recently announced the decision to cancel the development of the reality show Diddy+7. The show, which was expected to revolve around rapper Sean Combs, better known as Diddy and his family, was canceled due to problematic accusations emerging against the rapper/actor.

According to multiple women, Combs had allegedly engaged in various acts of s*xual harassment and assault. While no official inquiry into the matter has been initiated, further details about the subject are expected in the coming time. Still, Hulu has decided to let go of the initial idea and announced the decision earlier today.

Diddy is also a famous record producer, record executive, and actor. Considered a legend of the trade, the rapper has been said to be involved in developing artists such as the Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher. He has won three Grammy Awards, two MTV Music Awards and is also the producer of the popular series Making the Band.

Actor/Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs under severe scrutiny after being accused of s*xual assault

A range of lawsuits have been recently filed against the rapper. Diddy was initially accused of assault and harassment by his previous partner, Casandra Ventura. The influencer had alleged that Diddy has been guilty of physical and mental abuse for close to a decade. While Diddy himself has denied any wrongdoings concerning this matter, several other women have since emerged with similar accusations.

The rapper initially managed to settle the case with his former partner. However, another woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal, filed another lawsuit citing similar crimes. She claimed that Diddy had s*xually assaulted her. This was not the end of the pouring in of accusations, as another woman by the name of Jane Doe (name hidden) also followed with similar claims.

Her lawsuit stated that DIddy had r*ped her along with multiple friends between 1990 and 1991. While the women in question had so far been adults, this was followed by another accusation.

The fourth woman in question claimed that Diddy had forced her into s*xual acts back when she was only 17. The rapper has since expressed his determination to fight back against the accusations, claiming they were merely an attempt to tarnish his image and overall legacy.

Regardless, for now, it seems the controversy will result in a range of problems for the rapper in the immediate future. Hulu has already canceled the series, while 18 companies that previously had a relationship with the rapper seem to have terminated them.

This includes the companies previously engaged in business with Diddy's e-commerce platform, Empower Global. The platform was founded by Diddy back in 2021 in a bid to promote businesses owned by Black people. However, several brands have delisted themselves from the platform after the controversy.