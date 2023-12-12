What are the businesses that cut ties with Diddy? Rapper loses major investors amid s*xual assault allegations

Diddy, the American rapper and record producer, is in hot waters as at least 18 brands have cut ties with his e-commerce platform, Empower Global, after Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and three other women accused the hip-hop mogul of s*xual assault.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of physical and mental abuse and s*xual assault.

While a complete list of the 18 companies is not available, two companies, Takura and Tsuri, did give statements about cutting ties with the artist's company.

Annette Njau, founder of the luxury brand, House of Takura, told Rolling Stone:

"This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit. We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."

Cassie sued the 54-year-old in federal court on November 16, 2023, accusing him of subjecting her to a pattern of control and abuse over a decade that began when she was only 19 years old, as per The New York Times.

18 brands exit Diddy's Empower Global after multiple s*xual abuse allegations surface

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage name Diddy, has been accused of s*xual assault by multiple women, including his ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura whose court filings stated that he r*ped her in her home.

The filings also stated that he "often punched, beat, kicked, and stomped on Ms. Ventura, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding," as per CBS. He has denied all allegations.

The federal lawsuit was filed on November 16, and only a day later, the pair settled. As per The Guardian, Cassie said in a statement at the time:

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Diddy was also accused by three other women of similar allegations. One of them, identified as Liza Gardner, has alleged in a lawsuit that the hip hop artist and the R&B singer Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friend at Hall’s apartment in 1990 or 1991, as per NBC News.

In the wake of the multitude of s*xual assault and abuse allegations, 18 companies have distanced themselves from Diddy's company, Empower Global.

According to the company's website, it is a digital marketplace for consumers to discover, explore, and shop from Black businesses. Ashli Goudelock, founder of the luxury skin-care brand, Tsuri, told Rolling Stone:

"As a women-owned and-led company, we do not and will not linger in a gray area about the mistreatment of women."

The media outlet contacted more than 160 brands listed on the online marketplace and nine of them stated that they were staying with Diddy's company, and one defended the artist, saying:

"Please leave that man alone."

Diddy has responded to the horde of allegations against him in a statement on Instagram posted on December 6, 2023, according to XXL.

According to NBC, the latest lawsuit was filed by one of the above-mentioned women, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe. She claimed that Diddy and two other associates allegedly gang-r*ped her when she was 17 years old.

Joie Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit alleging that Combs drugged her and s*xually assaulted her in 1991. She was a college student at Syracuse University at the time. Sean Combs and his team have denied all allegations against him, as per XXL.