“With what proof?”: Internet reacts to Recording Academy’s decision to evaluate if Diddy will be invited to Grammy Awards

Diddy, the American rapper and record producer, has gone viral after the Recording Academy announced its decision to evaluate his attendance at the Grammys in light of the recent s*xual assault allegations against him.

The 54-year-old artist boasts a total of 14 Grammy nominations and 3 wins in his career.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of r*pe, physical and emotional abuse, and other forms of assault that may be disturbing for some readers. Readers' discretion is advised.

On December 12, 2023, addressing the accusations, the Recording Academy said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone:

"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves."

The reevaluation comes as several women's rights groups, including UltraViolet, argued that the Recording Academy should ban the rapper from the 2024 Grammys.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions online, with one netizen questioning the basis for such evaluation without "valid proof or evidence."

Why the Recording Academy is evaluating Diddy’s Grammy invitation: Allegations explored

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage name Diddy, has been at the centre of several s*xual assault allegations this year. It began with his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura accusing him of years of abuse. She filed a lawsuit in federal court on November 16, 2023.

The singer and actress alleged that Combs spent years emotionally and physically abusing her, subjecting her to human trafficking, coercion, and even r*ping her at her home in 2018, as per NPR. Diddy publicly denied the allegations and settled out of court only a day after the accusations came to light.

Since then, three other women have accused Diddy of similar crimes. Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him of drugging and r*ping her when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991. A second woman, an anonymous Jane Doe, alleged that Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns r*ping her and a friend in New York City more than 30 years ago, as per People.

The third woman, also a Jane Doe, accused Diddy, Harve Pierre - former president of Bad Boy Records - and a third individual, labeled as "Third Assailant," of s*x trafficking and gang r*pe when she was 17 years old.

With recent allegations circulating Sean, the rights group UltraViolet argued that the Recording Academy should ban the rapper from the 2024 Grammys. According to Rolling Stones, the organization wrote in a statement,

"We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of s*xual abuse, s*x trafficking of a minor, and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks. The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”

The Recording Academy insistence on evaluating whether or not Diddy should be welcomed in the 2024 Grammys has spurred many reactions online. While some seem to be siding with the Academy's decision, many also questioned the move.

The rapper addressed the allegations in an Instagram post on December 6, 2023, where he wrote:

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

All lawsuits filed against Sean Love Combs (except Cassie's) are still ongoing.