Who was Sean Lampkin? Tributes pour in as Nipsey from Martin dies aged 54

Actor Sean Lampkin recently passed away due to unrevealed reasons on March 8, at the age of 54. The unfortunate news was revealed by one of his friends, Marsel Watts, on Facebook, wherein he shared a picture whilst writing:

"My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin. BKA as Nopsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and the shooter in Life."

The post mentioned that the deceaseed was a black belt in karate and was a right-hand man for Martin Lawrence for a long time. Addressing the same, the post continued:

"No Martin without Sean. When Sean would come by my house to get clothing that I sold him he'd have Martin in the car waiting. He'd be like Martin say hi to Marsel."

Another friend of Lampkin, Lisa Marie Young, also expressed her grief by sharing two pictures with the caption:

"R.I.P. My friend Sean Lampkin, known as Nipsey, He passed away Wednesday 3/8. I pray for the peace of his family and cast of The Martin Lawrence show."

"MAN RIP Sean Lampkin": Netizens pay tribute to the late artist on Twitter

Sean Lampkin gained recognition all these years for his flawless performances in films and various television ventures. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Kemani🇳🇬 @Kemani_0718 Nipsey from Martin passed?!



MAN RIP Sean Lampkin Nipsey from Martin passed?!MAN RIP Sean Lampkin

Rui Huchi-Mama 🐏💉 @yellabellie Awww man Nipsey from Martin passed. RIP Sean Lampkin Awww man Nipsey from Martin passed. RIP Sean Lampkin

Jeffrey Rudolph @jeffrudolph27 Rip Sean Lampkin aka Nipsey bartender Rip Sean Lampkin aka Nipsey bartender

Alain @Alain_Patron Rest easy, Sean Lampkin aka Nipsey from Martin.



Thank you for the laughs. Rest easy, Sean Lampkin aka Nipsey from Martin. Thank you for the laughs.

MarDeVille @bizzy_bones24 🏾🕊️ Rest in Peace Sean Lampkin, aka Nipsey from the show Martin🏾🕊️ Rest in Peace Sean Lampkin, aka Nipsey from the show Martin 🙏🏾🕊️ https://t.co/cN4BlqQibd

Everything to know about Sean Lampkin and his decades-long career

Born on September 30, 1969, Sean made his debut as a standup comedian initially where he performed in different clubs and theaters around the country. He soon stepped into the world of film and TV shows and played important roles in various projects.

Sean Lampkin with Martin Lawrence and Kenny Lattimore (Image via kennylattimore/Twitter)

Lampkin was featured in three seasons of the sitcom Martin as Nipsey Russell. The series aired for five seasons and 132 episodes from August 27, 1992, to May 1, 1997.

Martin Lawrence was one of the leads and the rest of the roles were played by Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Garrett Morris, and Jon Gries.

He then played a minor role in Michael Bay's directorial debut film, Bad Boys, released in 1995. It led to two sequels – Bad Boys II and Bad Boys For Life. A fourth film was recently confirmed.

He even appeared in the sequel to Big Momma's House, Big Momma's House 2, which was released in 2006. Despite receiving negative reviews, the film was a box-office success.

The late actor's net worth was estimated to be around $1 million.

