Who is Shaila Rebortera? All about Rob Gomez's partner amid Bianca Manalo and Herlene Budol screenshots cheating scandal 

Famous actor Rob Gomez found himself in deep waters after someone allegedly leaked his private chats with Bianca Manalo and Herlene Budol, which consisted of flirtatious messages and intimate details. The now-deleted screenshots featured his conversations with Budol, who invited him to her house, by claiming that “he is not here. He’s in Valenzuela.”

While Budol did not name anybody, netizens alleged that “he” in Budol’s texts with Gomez might be for her partner, Senator Win Gatchalian, who is from Valenzuela. On the other hand, Gomez’s screenshots with Herlene were about a minor pregnancy scare.

As the matter grew intense and gathered more and more eyeballs, Rob Gomez issued a statement and claimed that someone posted the screenshots without his consent. In a Facebook post, he claimed,

“Please be advised that my phone was taken and used without my consent on December 20, 2023, from 12:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Worse is that the person who took my phone posted pictures of mine on my own social media account pretending that I posted it with the intention of destroying my reputation.”

As Rob addressed the alleged screenshots, he also spoke to Pep.ph and claimed that his partner, Shaila Rebortera, might have leaked the chats. Rebortera and Gomez have been in a relationship for many years, and both share a daughter, Amelia.

Shaila Rebortera is a British-Filipino dentist and beauty queen who finished her dental degree and entered the world of pageantry as she participated in several beauty pageants and won many titles.

Shaila Rebortera accused Rob Gomez of verbal and physical abuse after he denied being in a relationship

Shaila Rebortera and Rob Gomez opened up about their relationship in August 2023 after Gomez appeared in a Fast Talk With Boy Abunda episode. In the episode, he clearly stated that he is single, and this infuriated Shaila, who posted several pictures of herself with Rob and their daughter.

At the time, Shaila Rebortera accused Rob Gomez of verbally and physically abusing her. On the other hand, she called it quits with the actor, as he refused to accept his relationship with Shaila.

However, Rob then tried to reconcile and mend things with Shaila, posting a heartfelt apology and claiming that “family is everything” to him. While the couple did not state after August 2023 if they were back together, Rob went off and on and posted pictures together, and netizens were convinced that the couple had reconciled.

Shaila was born in July 1996 to a British father and a Filipino mother in the Philippines. She completed her education at Cebu Doctor’s University, and after becoming a dentist, she said goodbye to the world of medicine and joined pageantry. Shaila has appeared in several beauty pageants and is also a renowned model.

While her relationship with Rob Gomez was in the public eye for a long time after she accused him, the model has not yet commented on the controversy surrounding the leaked messages. On the other hand, Bianca Manalo denied the rumors and claimed she only called him home as he brought her early Christmas presents.