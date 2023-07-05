Who is Sir David Adjaye married to? All about his wife amid s*xual harassment allegations

Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye has been charged with s*xual assault, s*xual harassment, and creating a toxic work culture by three women. David is currently married to Ashley Shaw-Scott, who is the creator of an organic personal care product line for pre-teen girls called True Girl.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and harassment. Readers' discretion is advised.

The three women were reportedly working at Adjaye Associates in 2018 and 2019 and the accusations came to light during an investigation conducted by the Financial Times. The British newspaper also changed the name of the three women to Gene, Maya, and Dunia, to protect their privacy.

Two of the women claimed that they met Adjaye in September 2018 in the Accra office. They mentioned that they went to David's corporate apartment to discuss the problems related to the office after dinner, where they were s*xually harassed and assaulted.

However, David's attorney denied the charges, saying that after dinner, the women went to Adjaye's apartment for a drink but they were not s*xually assaulted or harassed. One of the women also alleged that Adjaye asked her to meet him the next day and took out some money to give her.

While speaking to Financial Times, David denied the claims, saying that they are false and "distressing" for him and his family. He also said that his relationships with the women in question were "entirely consensual."

"I am ashamed to say that I entered into relationships which, though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives," he said.

David Adjaye and Ashley Shaw-Scott tied the knot in 2014

David Adjaye and Ashley Shaw-Scott have been married since January 18, 2014. The wedding took place in Britain in a chapel which is around 400 years old, where the bride was seen in a custom couture beaded wedding gown.

Ashley Shaw-Scott is from California and she studied Philosophy and Visual Arts at Stanford University. She then came to France and pursued her MBA at INSEAD with a focus on entrepreneurship. She then acquired her Masters in Science in Gender, Development, and Globalization from the London School of Economics.

Ashley established a personal care product line for pre-teen girls called True Girl. She has been residing in Accra, Ghana, and is employed at Adjaye Associates as the Global Head of Research.

She has also been a member of the Prince's Trust International Africa Board. Additionally, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Imagination, the Labour Party Women's Development Board, and the Management Committee of Whitehall Court.

More about the allegations against David Adjaye

Maya told the Financial Times about an incident of s*xual misconduct that took place inside an airport bathroom in 2019 and David Adjaye reportedly fired her from his company when she filed a complaint against him. The same happened to Gene.

On the other hand, Dunia claimed that she first met David in 2019 and that she was s*xually harassed the same year. She alleged that she endured many abusive s*xual encounters with him following which she stopped working for him and sent a legal letter to the company last year.

Financial Times stated that the three women charged David to save other women from similar circumstances and to make others aware of Adjaye's behavior. Former employees of Adjaye Associates also revealed to Financial Times that the offices of London and Accra were "disorganized and frantic." A woman claimed that David told her to flirt with clients if they needed something.

David Adjaye has pursued a successful career as an architect and has been a recipient of various accolades, including the Royal Gold Medal, Crystal Award, and Isamu Noguchi Award. However, his downfall began when the serious allegations came to light.

