Cobra Kai Season 5: Who is Tanner Buchanan aka Robby Keene and where have you seen him before?

Actor Tanner Buchanan plays the role of Robby Keene in the series Cobra Kai. He will be back on the Netflix show that is currently gearing up for its season 5, scheduled for release on September 9.

Cobra Kai is a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen. The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

With Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, from The Karate Kid films, reprising their roles, Cobra Kai follows the two as they discover that they are back to being martial arts rivals. While the former plays the role of Daniel LaRusso, the latter will reprise his role as Johnny Lawrence.

The synopsis of Season 5 of Cobra Kai reads:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Dallas Dupree Young. Additionally, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith are also reprising their roles from the films.

It is to be noted that the first two seasons of the series premiered on YouTube. However, the platform ceased producing scripted original programming after production on the second season was finished. Thus, the series found its home on Netflix, which acquired the series in 2020.

Where have you seen Tanner Buchanan before?

Tanner Buchanan is an American actor who has appeared in multiple television series as well as films.

The 23-year-old is most notably remembered for his appearance in titled He's All That, the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 film She's All That. The 2021 movie also had TikTok star-turned-actor Addison Rae as Padgett Sawyer, the female lead. Buchanan essayed the role of Cameron Kweeler chosen by Sawyer to be turned into the prom king after she accepted a challenge.

Buchanan's first main role came in 2016 with the political drama, Designated Survivor, where he played the role of Leo Kirkman.

Buchanan has also appeared in popular TV shows including The Fosters, Fuller House, Girl Meets World, The Goldbergs, and Grey’s Anatomy. He is also set to star in an upcoming film, titled How to Date Billy Walsh, alongside Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft.

He is also incredibly popular for his recurring role as Robby Keene in the Cobra Kai series. Cobra Kai's season 4 ended with Robby and his father returning to good terms with each other. However, Robby's equation with Miguel (played by Xolo Mariduena) keeps getting worse and a spark between Robby and Tory (essayed by Peyton List) could turn into more.

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Tanner Buchanan is worth $1 million.

Catch season 5 of Cobra Kai on Netflix, from September 9, 2022.

