Who was Teresa Smith aka Queenzzielocthevoice? GoFundMe raises more than $3,500 as TikTok star passes away

Teresa Smith, popularly known as Queenzzielocthevoice on TikTok has passed away on Wednesday in her Stockton home in California. The tragic news was shared by Teresa’s eldest daughter Yolundria Rooks on a GoFundMe page. She relayed:

“Teresa has been loved by millions of family, friends, and followers.”

The fundraiser, created on Thursday, has so far raised more than $3,500 out of its $15,000 goal.

The 48-year-old earned recognition on TikTok through her cover of “What Was I Made For?” — the Oscar-nominated song by Billie Eilish, featured in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Teresa, likely had a different take on the calm and somber song, as she used to pronounce the part where Billie sang "All the enjoyment" in a way, it sounded more like "although enjoyment". Billie herself spoke about watching Teresa's video and enjoying the way she sang.

Queenzzielocthevoice's website bio says she wrote and sang all genres of music and she claimed herself to be a very creative individual. Teresa said she was born with the gift of singing at an early age. However, the TikTok star shared she had a lot of haters who were jealous of her and tried to taint her character by saying derogatory things about her. But Teresa added she held her head high and said she was unstoppable.

Queenzzielocthevoice reportedly suffered from ovarian cancer

As per reports, Teresa Smith aka Queenzzielocthevoice had ovarian cancer, which had spread to her lungs, leading to her sudden passing. On the GoFundMe page, her daughter Yolundria Rooks said she hopes to take Teresa back home to Macon, Georgia. The daughter noted that it was her mother's wish to be buried next to Josiah Smith, her son who passed away at the age of 15.

Yolundria said as the eldest child she would now be shoulder all the responsibilities of her younger siblings. The fundraiser was created to help the family with travel and funeral expenses. However, Teresa's daughter mentioned donation beyond the said expenses will be kept for the siblings' future. She added:

"Please keep me and my family in prayers during this time of mourning more than anything. As I have to prepare and get ready to send my Queen home, I just want to thank all those who loved my mom and all of her followers for supporting her. Love you all God Bless!"

Teresa Smith's exact cause of death was not immediately provided. She had nearly 700,000 followers on TikTok with her videos garnering about 41 million likes. She also has over 5,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Queenzzielocthevoice's fans were disheartened at the news of her death. Many said she was an inspiration to them and was also an entertaining singer.

