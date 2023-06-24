Who is Tim Loden? All about Yvonne Strahovski's husband as 'The Handmaid's Tale' star expecting third child

Actress Yvonne Strahovski is all set to become a mother for the third time. She is already the mother of two sons, born in 2018 and 2021, following her marriage to Tim Loden in 2017. Tim is also an actor and has been featured in various projects like Guys Who Cook, The Beginning, Vantastic, No Ordinary Family, and more.

Strahovski revealed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, where she posted a picture in a black outfit and flaunted her baby bump. Her dog was also sitting near her, and the caption stated:

"Well here we go. Baby bump #3. Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me."

Yvonne Strahovski's husband Tim Loden has also pursued a successful career as an actor

Tim Loden started pursuing his passion for acting when he was in college. He made his debut with the suspense comedy-drama series Chuck, followed by the film Never Get It Back, released in 2007.

He is popular for his performances in projects like Guys Who Cook, No Ordinary Family, The Great Silence, and more. Apart from being an actor, he has also penned the screenplays for some films. Despite being well-known, he has preferred to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, and detailed information about his parents and educational background remains unknown.

Loden is active on Instagram, with around 2,025 followers and 91 posts. The posts mostly feature him in outdoor locations, and the rest include posters of various films and events.

Loden was romantically linked to Yvonne Strahovski in 2009. Yvonne made the relationship public in 2017 and revealed that she and Loden had been dating for more than six years. Strahovski disclosed during the red carpet of the 2017 Emmy Awards that she tied the knot with Loden in a secret ceremony.

Yvonne Strahovski has two more children

Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden welcomed their first child in 2018. Strahovski returned to the set of the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale the following year, and her Loden brought the baby to the set while she was working. Yvonne said that it was tough to work with her baby alongside sleep deprivation and breastfeeding and added:

"I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all 'miserable Serena' and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy."

Yvonne Strahovski then disclosed during the premiere of The Tomorrow War in Los Angeles in 2021 that she was expecting her second child. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said that she was having a boy. She welcomed her second child in December 2021 and announced it on Instagram, saying that an angel joined their world. The caption stated:

"Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much."

Yvonne Strahovski is currently appearing as Serena Joy Waterford in The Handmaid's Tale. The show has aired for five seasons so far, and a sixth season was confirmed in September 2022.

