Who was Tim Sale? Tributes pour in as DC's 'Batman: The Long Halloween' comic artist passes away at 66

Famous comic artist Tim Sale passed away on June 16 at 66. The news was revealed on his Twitter account. Sale gained recognition for his collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb.

Although his cause of death was not revealed, he was hospitalized last week, according to DC Chief Creative Officer and publisher Jim Lee. Further details about his funeral are yet to be disclosed.

It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much.

Born on May 1, 1956, Tim Sale’s father, Roger Sale, was a literary critic. When he was six, his family shifted to Seattle, Washington, and he eventually attended the University of Washington.

He then moved to New York City and enrolled at the School of Visual Arts. After returning to Seattle, he also attended John Buscema’s comic workshop and graduated from SVA.

Sale started his career by doing art for the 1983 fantasy series, MythAdventures and the 1978 shared world fantasy series, Thieves’ World. MythAdventures was praised for its nature and characters. Inspired by the comedy movie series, Road to … Thieves’ World was first published in 1979 and discontinued in 1989.

He eventually collaborated with Jeph Loeb and produced Batman: Year One. It was adapted into an animated feature in 2011 and focused on Batman’s first year as a crime-fighter. It also explored the life of James Gordon, eventually leading to their first encounter and alliance against Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Sale and Loeb also produced color books for Marvel Comics like Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, and Hulk: Gray. A limited series called Captain America: White was announced in 2008, with the first issue being released that year, and the rest were released in September 2015.

Captain America: White received positive reviews from critics, and Steve Rogers narrated it while he recalled a mission with Bucky Barnes during World War II.

Sale then launched the Superman Confidential series with Darwyn Cooke in 2007. It featured the superhero’s stories set during his early years. The series was canceled the following year.

He handled the artwork on the NBC superhero drama, Heroes, where Loeb was a writer and producer. The critically acclaimed series lasted four seasons, from September 2006 to February 2010. However, the second season was criticized by fans. It also won various awards and nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and more.

Tom King @TomKingTK Goddamnit. Tim Sale was one of the greatest story tellers in the history of comics, an era defining Batman artist, and a kind, humble, cool man. My favorite, his stunning work on Challengers, showed me what a super hero story could be. We're all still living on borrowed time. RIP

Bruno Redondo @Bruno_Redondo_F This hurts. Farewell Tim Sale, you will be remembered.

kiara @flxshallens RIP tim sale. thank you for drawing the best superman ever.

morris @SketchedBat rest in peace, Tim Sale.



one of the best artists in the comic book industry.

jock @Jock4twenty R.I.P. Tim Sale….. so sorry to hear. What a loss

David Betancourt @adcfanboy Legendary comic book artist Tim Sale passed away today. Sale's comics always felt like major events. Whenever he teamed up with writer Jeph Loeb, it was pure magic. You could see the influence of Sale's work as recently not so far back as The Batman. RIP.

Jim Lee @JimLee Tim Sale was an amazing artist, draftsman & storyteller. He had that special kind of talent you encounter once in a generation. I'm convinced his work stood out because he was simply fearless. He didn't care that his work looked different from the mainstream house styles.

(1/5) Tim Sale was an amazing artist, draftsman & storyteller. He had that special kind of talent you encounter once in a generation. I'm convinced his work stood out because he was simply fearless. He didn't care that his work looked different from the mainstream house styles.(1/5)

Detailed information about Sale’s personal life is yet to be revealed.

