Who is Tom Hopper? All about the British actor starring in Netflix movie Love in the Villa

Tom Hopper is currently starring in the Netflix romantic comedy Love in the Villa, which was released on September 1, 2022. The film's plot follows the Romeo and Juliet format and takes place in Verona, the setting for Shakespeare's play.

Netflix's synopsis of Love in the Villa reads:

Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rental villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

That stranger is Hopper. Charlie, Hopper's character, is a British businessman who is forced to share his rental villa with Julie Hutton (played by Kat Graham). What begins as a fight evolves into a Shakespearean romance.

Who is Tom Hopper, or Charlie from Love in the Villa?

Tom Hopper is a British actor, who is renowned for appearing in popular shows like Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy. Hopper became interested in acting in high school and later enrolled in a drama class, according to Leicestershire Live.

Hopper has appeared in various television programs and films like Saxon, Casualty, Kingdom and Doctors. His first major appearance was in an episode of the British television series Doctor Who in 2010. He later played Sir Percival in the BBC series Merlin, where he appeared for two seasons.

Tom Hopper and James Faulkner in 'Game of Thrones' (Image via IMDb)

After several roles, Hopper starred as Abjorn in the mythical drama Northmen: A Viking Saga. He later appeared as Billy Bones in the Starz series Black Sails. Black Sails is a pirate drama that serves as a prequel to Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Hopper also appeared in the thriller Killer Ratio followed by an episode in Barbarians Rising.

He took over as Dickon Tarly from actor Freddie Stroma in the seventh season of HBO's award-winning series Game of Thrones. Dickon Tarly was the preferred Tarly son and the younger brother of Sam Tarly, heir to Horn Hill.

Tom Hopper in 'The Umbrella Academy' (Image via IMDb)

In 2018, Hopper appeared opposite Amy Schumer in the American comedy film I Feel Pretty, followed by his recurring appearance as Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. While Hopper appeared in the British film SAS: Red Notice in 2020, he also appeared in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in 2021.

More information about Love in the Villa

Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in 'Love in the Villa' (Image via IMDb)

In an extensive synopsis of the film, Netflix Tudum wrote:

"Julie Hutton’s lifelong dream vacation is to visit Verona, the “City of Love” where Romeo and Juliet became star-crossed lovers. And Julie’s dream trip might just end in marriage with her boyfriend, Brandon (Raymond Ablack). "

"Before embarking on their journey, though, Julie is blindsided when Brandon dumps her. But, ever the hopeless romantic, she decides to fly solo to Verona and just see what happens."

Due to a booking mix-up, Julie and Charlie end up in the same rental villa and are forced to share it due to a lack of available rooms. The synposis goes on to say:

Although the unexpected roommates clash like the Montagues and Capulets at first, Julie makes the most of the situation and sees that she just might get her Shakespeare love story after all.

Love in the Villa is written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson.

Love in the Villa is currently streaming on Netflix.

