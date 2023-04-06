Who was Tommy Playboy? Tributes pour in as NYC model dies days after going missing

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Tommy Playboy, the popular NYC model, was found dead after being reported missing three days earlier. The news of the creative's demise has sent shockwaves across the internet.

Tommy, 23, was earlier reported missing, and the missing person's post was also shared online. In the post, he was described as a person with brown eye color, 5.10 height, and 140 lbs weight. They also had a Chinese symbol face tattoo and were last seen on 59th street, Columbus Circle. They were last seen in a furry outfit and colorful boots with fur and fishnets.

Tommy Playboy was dealing with depression for three years

Tommy Playboy was known for activism, dance and movement art in New York City. Their birth name is Thomas Blackwell. They were popular for modeling. They also participated in ballroom culture and had big dreams of walking for Balenciaga soon, as mentioned on their TikTok account.

According to a social media post from Tommy's friend, they have been dealing with depression for the past three years. As per the police report, they jumped from a northbound train near the West 50th Street subway stop around 10:40 pm and were hit by the train, which led to their death. As per reports, the cause of Tommy’s death has not been determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tommy also enjoyed a massive fan following on social media and had more than 15k followers on Instagram. Their last Instagram post was three days before their passing.

The non-binary artist worked on several creative projects and also appeared in Halia's music video for La Luz. They also worked on Chynna Rogers' short film, Drug Opera + Film.

Tommy was last seen on the runway in February for the MEFeater Galentine's Day show.

They previously worked with Telfar Clemens and Shayne Oliver, and shot a campaign for Telfar X Moose Knuckles Canada x Anonymous Club. In an interview with Hatnim Lee, Tommy Playboy said that they "always wanted to collaborate with Telfar & Hood By Air, to work with such brilliant Black excellence meant the world."

In the same interview, the model shared that they "walked fashion week for No Sesso, which was a dream."

Social media users mourned Tommy Playboy's demise and said that they will be missed

As news of Tommy being missing and later of their death was circulated online, netizens reacted to it and said that this was the saddest day and called them the brightest star. In a social media post, it was also mentioned that "they are hurt to hear the creative icon, a true trailblazing queen, Tommy Playboy has passed away."

As per reports, Tommy will be buried in Philadelphia and their friends and family are currently working on organizing a memorial in New York for the non-binary activist and model.

