Who is Trevor Colhoun? All about Meghan King's boyfriend as reality star reportedly moves on from Cuffe Biden Owens

It seems like Meghan King has moved on following her separation from President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. King and Owens got married in October 2021 but the marriage lasted only two months.

King’s new partner is Trevor Colhoun and they have been together since April 2022. However, they are yet to comment on their relationship status.

TMZ first reported the news about King dating Trevor following her split from Cuffe.

Everything known about Meghan King’s new boyfriend

Trevor Colhoun is the CEO and co-founder of the Trusted Provider Network. It is a professional networking platform made for licensed clinicians and vetted treatment providers to properly navigate the business of behavioral health.

Colhoun joined the company in 2018 and aims to improve behavioral health outcomes by leveraging technology and prioritizing clinically matched care.

Also known as TPN.health, it is currently one of the largest and fastest-growing behavioral networks in the country. Being a private equity investor and business leader, he has led restructurings and turnarounds of public and private companies like Nexsan.

He has served on various philanthropic boards focused on developing the nation’s youth. He is also a supporter of Son of a Saint in New York.

Trevor was raised in Connecticut and studied at the University of Oregon. He is currently a resident of New Orleans and is well experienced in capital markets, corporate stewardship, and organizational leadership.

Meghan King’s personal life explored

Meghan King first tied the knot with Brad McDill in July 2007 and they divorced in November 2011.

She then married Jim Edmonds in 2014 and became the stepmother of Edmonds’ four children. King and Edmonds welcomed their first child through IVF in November 2016. They split in 2019 and the divorce was finalized in May 2021.

Meghan married Valerie Biden Owens' son, Cuffe Biden Owens, an L.A.-based attorney, in October 2021, in a small ceremony at Cuffe's family home. The duo separated in December 2021, and Meghan stated in 2022 that she plans to nullify the marriage.

Meghan King was initially a sales representative for a pathology software firm. She became popular after appearing on the reality TV show, Resale Royalty. Her engagement with Jim Edmonds and search for a wedding gown were featured in the TLC series, Say Yes to the Dress in 2014.

Bravo announced in 2015 that she would join the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in their tenth season as a wife. She reprised her role in the 11th season the following year.

