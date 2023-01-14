Who was Uncle Ray Cordeiro? Tributes pour in as beloved Hong Kong DJ dies aged 98 

Reinaldo “Uncle Ray” Cordeiro, a popular Hong Kong radio host, passed away at the age of 98 on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The committee arranging the DJ's funeral announced his death on Saturday. They added that he was at the CHUK Medical Center with friends and family and was bidden farewell with a rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone."

The statement read:

Uncle Ray began his broadcasting career in 1949 and joined Radio Hong Kong, later RTHK, in 1960, where he continued until his retirement in 2021.

His late-night show "All the Way with Ray," which started airing in 1970, made him a household name and endeared him to legions of followers across generations.

Uncle Ray was awarded the accolade of being the "world's most durable DJ" by Guinness World Records in 2000.

Ray Cordeiro was born to descendants of Portuguese immigrants in Hong Kong on December 12, 1924. He studied at St. Joseph's College, after which he joined Stanley Prison as a warder, and also worked at his father's bank as a clerk.

His first stint in broadcasting was at Radio Rediffusion as a scriptwriter and later as the host of the radio program, Progressive Jazz.

Uncle Ray joined RTHK in 1960 as head of light music, interviewed several greats, and launched the careers of many young Hong Kong bands over his seven decades with the radio channel.

"All the Way with Ray," which Cordeiro hosted until 2021, was the longest-running radio show in Hong Kong.

Uncle Ray interviewed the Beatles, the Bee Gees, the Rolling Stones Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Cliff Richard, Elton John, and Don McLean, among others. Elvis Presley was the one who got away, as Cordeiro never got the opportunity to sit with him.

The broadcaster was recognizable by his soothing voice and his ever-present flat cap, glasses, and beard. After his death, many tributes cropped up as fans acknowledged his contributions and shared the radio host's impact on their lives.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau Ying, said that the radio host had made significant contributions to the broadcasting sector and was held in high regard:

He added:

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to Dr Cordeiro for his lifelong contributions to the broadcasting industry, and extend my deepest condolences to his family. We will fondly remember him."

Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Kevin Yeung commented that Uncle Ray would be remembered as a guide with a friendly voice and said:

"He was a prominent figure in Hong Kong popular culture and our kind senior, making considerable contributions to the Hong Kong music scene. We are saddened by his passing and he will be remembered fondly."

Over the course of his career, Ray Cordeiro acted as a drummer, released an autobiography in English and Chinese, and appeared in two shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum as well as programs on TVB.

