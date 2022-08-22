Who did Vincent Gil play in Mad Max? Tributes pour in as Australian actor dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil, who played the role of Crawford “The Nightrider” Montizano on the show, recently passed away on August 21, 2022, at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by his co-star Paul Johnstone on social media where he posted a picture posing with Gil. The caption reads,

“Sadly, it is true…Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”

Paul also reminisced about the best moments he shared with Vincent during a Japan tour in 2015. He recalled that Gil was facing some health issues, and they were worried about his health, especially since that they had to socialize and travel for a long time. Paul also mentioned,

“We need not have been concerned. Vince was remarkable – he rose to the occasion every time, fed off the energy of the wonderful Japanese fans, and on the occasions when I’d glance at him and be worried about his ability to keep going, he’d shrug off any concerns and showed that he had a lot more stamina than many of we much younger men.”

Johnstone ended the post by talking about a scene from Mad Max, adding that they would remember him when they looked at the night sky.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Vincent became a familiar name in the entertainment industry following his stint in Mad Max as well as his appearances in several films. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Vincent Gil’s character in Mad Max

Vincent Gil became popular for his performance in Mad Max

Vincent Gill portrayed Crawford “The Nightrider” Montizano in Mad Max, who was a member of Toecutter’s gang. Montizano kills a rookie officer of the Main Force Patrol (MFP) at the beginning of the film and flees with his girlfriend in the dead officer’s Pursuit Special.

Montizano manages to avoid the MFP until Max Rockatansky breaks his concentration and steers him into a roadblock which leads to a fiery crash killing him and his girlfriend.

Directed by George Miller and produced by Byron Kennedy, Mad Max was released on April 12, 1979, and received positive reviews from critics. It was a recipient of four AACTA Awards and grossed more than $100 million at the box office.

Mad Max was followed by three sequels – Mad Max 2, Beyond Thunderdome, and Fury Road. A fifth film, titled Furiosa and directed by Miller, is scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2024.

In brief, about Vincent Gil

Born in 1939, Vincent Gil gained recognition for his performances in several films before his appearance in Mad Max. His film credits include Stone, Against The Wind, You Can’t See ‘round Corners, and more.

Following his performance in Mad Max, he continued to appear in other films during the 1990s and 2000s, including Resistance, Encounter, The Bank, and The Long Lunch.

Detailed information about Gil’s personal life remains unknown.

