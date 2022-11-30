Who was Vyacheslav Taran? Russian crypto billionaire killed in mysterious helicopter crash

Russian crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran died in a mysterious helicopter crash while traveling to Monaco.

Over the weekend, the 53-year-old co-founder of Libertex group was flying from Lausanne, Switzerland, to Monaco via France in Airbus H130 when it crashed in Villefranche-sur-Mer, as per several media reports.

His company confirmed the news of Taran's death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022.”

Vyacheslav was the sole passenger in the helicopter. He was accompanied by a 35-year-old, experienced pilot, who was also killed in the crash.

All you need to know about Vyacheslav Taran

Born in Vladivostok, Russia, Vyacheslav Taran had been living in Monaco for several years. Before making his name in the fintech world, Taran worked as a radio engineer. In 1997, he founded Russia's Forex Club, a foreign exchange trading platform, which became one of the three top exchanges in the country.

Although the platform was shut down in 2018 by the Russian Central Bank, it continues to run in over 100 countries.

In 2012, the Libertex trading platform was founded under the Forex Club but registered in Cyprus. As per Russian media, Taran was a part of several investment and real estate companies, including the YouHodler wallet and Wirex card and app.

His death has been deemed a mystery by some media reports

Vyacheslav Taran was supposed to travel with another passenger on the helicopter that crashed mysteriously, but as per France Bleu, that passenger canceled his trip last minute. No other information is available on the person.

As per the Daily Beast, a Russian outlet traditionally writing pro-Kremlin news revealed that Taran had “enemies in Russia.” News outlet Life.ru reported:

“The businessman earned millions of dollars not even as a trader, but by actively involving Russian citizens in currency speculation, promising them fabulous incomes with minimum investments. No one knows how much money was pulled out of the wallets of Russian citizens in reality.”

The outlet added that this was the reason why Taran’s enemies in Russia were left “dissatisfied.” The Russian Central Bank shut down the Forex Club in Russia in 2018 for allegedly ripping off investors.

Local media reports suggest that an investigation has begun into the helicopter’s crash, mostly because the weather conditions were good and no foul play is suspected.

Taran’s death comes after two other crypto personalities, Tiantian Kullander and Nikolai Mushegian, recently passed away, shocking the crypto industry.

Vyacheslav Taran leaves behind his wife, Olga, and three kids, including an adopted son.

