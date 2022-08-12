Who was John Eastman? Paul McCartney pays tribute to brother-in-law who died aged 83

John Eastman’s brother-in-law Paul McCartney recently paid tribute to him on social media following his demise on August 9. The post reads,

“My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and out families.”

McCartney stated that John was one of the nicest and smartest people he had ever known. He stated that John helped him with his business dealings as his lawyer, and his sense of humor was loved by everyone. The post continued,

“We had so many fun times together through the years, but when the time came to be serious, he was unbeatable. There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man.”

The post concluded by stating that John will be missed and will be held dear in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Everything known about John Eastman

John Eastman gained recognition for his ties to The Beatles (Image via billyjoel/Twitter)

John Eastman was The Beatles' attorney and his sister Linda Eastman was married to one of the band's members, Paul McCartney.

The NYU School of Law profile reported that John represented painter Francis Bacon’s estate and artist Willem de Kooning’s family. While speaking to the NYU law students in 2004, he said they have the power to affect the things that are important to them and have the courage not to be co-opted but to be what they want to become.

When the group split, the members took the help of John and his father Lee’s expert opinion. Paul was John’s brother-in-law and Lee’s son-in-law at the time. Paul also has two sisters-in-law – Laura and Louise Jr.

Linda and Paul exchanged vows in a ceremony held in London in March 1969. The pair first met in 1967 when Linda was on a photography assignment at a Georgia Fame concert.

John had three nieces through Linda’s marriage to Paul, including Heather, Mary, and Stella alongside a nephew, James. However, Linda passed away in April 1998 at the age of 56 following a battle with breast cancer.

John also bought a penthouse near Central Park for $26.5 million in 2021 and was residing there with his wife. John passed away from pancreatic cancer on August 9, and is survived by his wife, Jodie Eastman.

Despite being linked to a popular band, John did not have a Wikipedia page, due to which detailed information about his date of birth, career, and educational background remains unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar