Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former penthouse explored as lavish Los Angeles residence goes up for sale

A penthouse owned by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been put on the market. The downtown Los Angeles residence is located at the top of a historic Eastern Columbia Building. The lavish apartment, with over 1,700 square feet, including one bedroom and two bathrooms, has been listed by Ernie Carswell and Rick Tyberg from Douglas Elliman Reality.

The 1930 building includes luxurious features like soaring ceilings, an expansive primary suite and a modern kitchen as well. Other amenities including a rooftop saltwater pool, spa, fitness studio, sundeck, Zen Garden and concierge service are also available.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former building unit up for sale (Image via Douglas Elliman Realty)

The unit being put up for sale is one of five owned by Johnny Depp. After the Pirates of the Caribbean star divorced his ex-wife Amber Heard, he sold all the five penthouses for a combined price of $12.78 million.

All the units were interconnected during the couple’s 15 years of marriage. Depp reportedly purchased the apartment between 2007 and 2008. However, they were subsequently divided and sold. The unit, which has currently been put up for sale, is listed at $1,765,000.

A look into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former residence

After the couple split, the extravagant building was separated into smaller units. It was also “streamlined” and renovated, making it look different from Depp’s “unmistakable, bohemian style.” Carswell said:

“It really was a mansion in the sky when Johnny lived there, cause it was all open.”

He added that the apartment had a “very large bedroom with views looking east” which went on to be the former couple’s favorite spaces, where they spent “a good amount of their time.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's penthouse when they resided in it (Image via Jam Press)

Depp’s residence also had colorful rooms, which went on to be featured in several movies. The building’s features were also reportedly “enjoyed” by Heard and Depp.

The residence is historically protected by the Mills Act, which has offered massive tax incentives to the owners.

Carswell also mentioned:

“It’s definitely not a typical Los Angeles residence at all, which makes it so special.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's penthouse when they resided in it (Image via Jam Press)

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard details incident where he was punched at the residence

During Depp and Heard’s sensationalized defamation trial, the former’s security guard, Travis McGivern, took the stand and shared the incident where Johnny Depp was struck by Heard.

McGivern stated that several of the former couple’s fights occurred in the building. He claimed that Heard threw a Red Bull can and a bag at Depp before “spitting on him” at the residence. He also testified:

“The F-word is my favourite word, and it was being thrown around to the point where I was uncomfortable.”

During the trial, McGivern added that Amber Heard had punched the actor, which led to his security having to advise Depp from leaving the residence as the situation would have escalated. McGivern said:

“We were in the office level, the middle level. She was agitated. Mr. Depp was agitated. I felt it was time to get Mr. Depp out of the situation. I stepped in between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, telling Mr. Depp we were leaving, and it wasn’t up to him anymore. At that point out of the corner of my eye I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder, and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face.”

Following six long weeks of the trial, Depp won the legal battle. He was to be paid $15 million in damages while Heard was to be awarded two million dollars in damages as well.

