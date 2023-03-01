Who is William Ma? All about Kelly Mi Li's boyfriend as Bling Empire star reveals identity with baby shower

Kelly Mi Li had her baby shower with boyfriend William Ma, on February 25, 2023. This marked the couple's first public appearance together, as the event was attended by around 40 guests, most of whom were well-known faces from the entertainment industry.

The ceremony was held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and the entire location was decorated in shades of pink. Champagne was offered to the guests. There was also a photo wall decorated with pink, peach, and white balloon clusters, where guests could pose for pictures.

Katherine Ho performed at the event and several games were also organized for the guests, one among them being "Find the Guest," which came with a prize of diamond bar earrings in 14k gold.

Kelly Mi Li later expressed her gratitude towards all those who attended the ceremony, adding that she was thankful that they managed to adjust their time despite bad weather conditions. As per PEOPLE, she said:

"Will and I just want to thank each one of you for being here today to celebrate this special occasion to welcome our little one, especially for those who flew in, in this crazy weather."

She added:

"Having a new baby and being first-time parents can be really overwhelming, but each one of you here today has made us feel so supported and loved in different ways, so it really means a lot you are here today."

William Ma is currently working at the San Francisco Police Department

William Ma is working at San Francisco Police Department (Image via kellymili/Instagram)

William Ma has been working as a police officer at the San Francisco Police Department. He joined the department in 2018.

Ma was raised in Chinatown and is multilingual. He can reportedly speak English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. His good looks have also won over the public who often fawn over him.

He is already a viral internet personality and has been spotted clicking selfies with a lot of people.

San Francisco Police @SFPD In honor of #AAPIHeritageMonth we're proud to highlight Officer Ma who is currently assigned to @SFPDCentral ! Ofc. Ma comes from a Chinese background and is fluent in both Cantonese and Mandarin as well! In honor of #AAPIHeritageMonth we're proud to highlight Officer Ma who is currently assigned to @SFPDCentral! Ofc. Ma comes from a Chinese background and is fluent in both Cantonese and Mandarin as well! https://t.co/4NzeDYW6ol

He was reassigned to SFPD's headquarters as an officer in the Community Engagement Division in September last year. He said that he has a different kind of attraction towards the city's Chinese neighborhood. In an interview with The Standard, he said:

"Of course I miss Chinatown. But I think it's worth it to try to make what we do here citywide."

Apart from patrolling, he has also participated in different events organized by the police. Elaborating on the same, he has previously said that the best thing for a police department is to develop relationships in the community, as they later become helpful to the department itself.

While there is no official confirmation on when he started dating Kelly Mi Li, Lifestyle Asia reported that in the third season of Bling Empire, which arrived in 2022, Li hinted that she was dating someone.

Kelly Mi Li announced her pregnancy in November 2022

In November 2022, Kelly Mi Li revealed that she is pregnant. In the announcement, she did not reveal much about the identity of the child's father. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said:

"When we found it, it was actually kind of shocking. He lives in San Francisco, I live in L.A., so when my period didn't come, the monthly visit didn't come. So we went and got Clearblue, the pregnancy test."

Kelly Mi Li added that she and William had been planning to have children for a long time and she bought a few Clearblue ovulation tests but was never expecting that things would happen so soon.

Poll : 0 votes