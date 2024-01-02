Who won The Voice UK 2023 finale? Details explored

Season 12 of The Voice UK aired its finale on Saturday, December 30, 2023, on ITV. Newcastle duo Jenn and Liv, who were mentored by Will.i.am, won the singing reality show. They received multiple prizes including a £50,000 cash prize, a trip to Mauritius, and a recording deal with Universal Music.

Apart from the Black Eyed Peas founder, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones, and Olly Murs were the other mentors. They mentored the other finalists Jolie Stevens, Callum Doignie, and Hope Winters, respectively. All three of the finalists secured the runners-up title.

All the finalists were close competitors making it tough for the viewers to vote on the best contestant(s). However, the decision-makers showed consideration by eliminating the third and fourth-place positions and announcing them all runners-up.

The Voice UK 2023 finale saw an unprecedented result

The finalists of The Voice UK made the episode a must-watch with their power-packed performances. Hope Winters was coached by X Factor star Olly Murs, Callum Doignie was mentored by the Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones, and Jolie Stevens was coached by Rockabye singer Anne Marie.

Ultimately, the crown was taken home by the Newcastle duo mentored by Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am. Their eight-week-long perseverance culminated in a soulful rendition of I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston, leaving viewers with goosebumps. In their second performance alongside coach Will.i.am, they chose to sing Beyoncé's Break My Soul, which was breathtaking.

Jen and Liv were announced the winners by Emma Willis, and the rest of the finalists were all announced as runners-up, following nearly similar vote counts. There were no third and fourth-place winners, something that has reportedly never happened before in the show's history.

Hope Winters performed the song, No Peace, originally sung by Unholy singer Sam Smith. Callum Doignie performed Breakaway by American singer Kelly Clarkson, and Jolie Stevens went with Forever by Lewis Capaldi.

Their performances with their coaches were equally enthralling. While team Anne-Marie performed Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cindi Lauper, Team Sir Tom Jones performed Bird on the Wire by Leonard Cohen. Meanwhile, team Olly Murs sang I'll Be Waiting by Cian Ducrot. The production design, lighting, and cheer from the studio audiences made the finals a memorable experience.

Semi-finals of The Voice UK 2023

The finals were pre-recorded as producers wanted the audience to vote for their favorite artists to decide on a fair winner. However, that wasn't the case with the semi-finals because it was the coaches who had to choose one out of their three options to take forward to the finals.

Will.i.am had to choose between three members of his team - ThePETEBOX, Katie Coleman, and Jen and Liv. He went with Jen and Liv after their performance of the song Sway.

The Voice UK has been successful for all 15 seasons because of its mentors, the talent that comes from across the country, high production value, and the part it plays in pop culture. It is also upon the selected singers to choose their own mentor which adds to the trustworthiness of the show.

The Voice UK might also be aspiring to reach 25+ seasons like its US contemporary.