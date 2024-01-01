Who are Jen and Liv? Meet The Voice UK 2023 winners

The Voice UK wrapped up season 12 and found its winner, a musical duo named Jen and Liv. The two became the first pair of winners in the show's 12 years on air as they beat Hope Winter, Callum Doignie, and Jolie Stevens.

During the ITV singing competition, they were a part of Will.i.am's squad, and he expressed his gratitude towards the singer during the finale. The singer noted that Jen and Liv reminded him of his best friend.

"To see people who really truly appreciate one another and support one another it just reminds me of the person that I built my dream with and that's my best friend," he said.

Jen and Liv became the first-ever duo to win The Voice UK

Jen and Liv were the season 12 winners of The Voice UK, taking home the trophy and a grand prize. The winning prize package comprised a recording deal with Universal Music, a trip to Mauritius, and a £50,000 cash reward.

The two singers from Darlington have been best friends for the past three years, which is when they met. They spoke about their music journey ahead of the blind audition and noted that they just "clicked."

"It's amazing. We have been best friends since! Typical girls in their 20s. We loved doing encores, going for a dance," Liv said.

Jen added that when she thinks of the perfect night out with the girls, it is with their "grans." The Voice UK winner noted that the two of them dreamed of doing something for their families. They called being a part of the singing competition "a huge moment" for the duo.

During the blind audition round, they sang Woman and all the coaches enjoyed their performances. Ultimately, all the coaches turned their chairs, which meant that all four of them wanted them on their team.

Will.i.am called their performance "awesome sauce" and appreciated the duo's energy and "brilliant" vibes. Sir Tom Jones said that they "never put a foot wrong," but they chose Will.i.am as their mentor who led them to victory.

During the callback round, they sang ABCDEFU along with Sese and Shane, followed by Stay With Me in the semi-final. As part of their finale performances, they teamed up with the Boom Boom Pow singer to perform Break My Soul. They also performed Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Stay With Me, and I'm Every Woman.

Ahead of the finale, they opened up further about their friendship. Jen noted that they met at a "Little Mix tribute" and connected instantly. She called it "love at first sight."

"We got hired and met in a professional setting but we were like "wow," we'd both never met someone who was so on our wavelength before. Then, we started busking together and we were asked if we could do events like weddings and birthday parties - it just took off from there."

They also revealed that they were scouted for the singing competition back in 2021 but didn't think it was the right time for them.

Episodes of The Voice UK season 12 are available to stream on ITV2.