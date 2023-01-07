Who did Wyllie Longmore play in Love Actually? Theatre actor and Coronation Street star dies aged 82

Well-known film and stage actor Wyllie Longmore recently passed away from cancer at the age of 82. He portrayed the role of an associate to the Prime Minister in the 2003 romantic comedy film, Love Actually.

Longmore’s daughter Jessica disclosed the news on Facebook where she shared a picture and wrote that he died peacefully with his wife sitting beside him. Jessica said that she prefers to stay away from social media, but she decided to share the news because her father was well-known among the public. She continued:

“I will post information in due course about the quiet funeral that we have planned and the celebratory event of his life and career, that will come later. Wyllie was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother a,nd uncle and will be very sadly missed.”

She concluded the post by writing that she won’t be active on social media for some time but asked everyone to share their thoughts on the comments that she would share with her family.

Wyllie Longmore was well-known for his appearances on stage and television

Born in 1940, Wyllie Longmore was a resident of the UK. He joined the Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama.

According to the biography in the 1983 Duke’s Playhouse, he worked as a mentor in the Drama Department of Manchester University until 1981. He then joined the Leeds Theatre in Education Company and remained associated with them for a long time.

Wyllie Longmore was well-known for his work in different stage and radio plays (Image via mrmattwardle/Twitter)

He gained recognition for his work on stage and was a part of different plays like Antony and Cleopatra, I Just Stopped By To See The Man, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and a majority of his stage work was done at Manchester-based Royal Exchange Theatre.

There were a few plays that made him a popular face among the public. The first was My Children! My Africa! for the Octagon Theatre in 1995 which was helmed by Ian Forrest. He was also the director for the regional premiere of A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry at Manchester’s Contact Theatre. He then played the lead role in Dr. Faustus by Christopher Marlowe in 1991 at Liverpool Everyman.

Wyllie Longmore was also featured in a few plays made for radio. The list includes titles like Afternoon Theatre, The Afternoon Play, Heart of England, A Book at Bedtime, and more. He appeared in different TV shows like Kinsey, The Bill, Cardiac Arrest, Wing and a Prayer, Cold Feet, Waking the Dead, and others.

He played the role of Dr. McKinnon in the popular ITV soap opera, Coronation Street. Wyllie’s character in the show treated Don Brennan, who met with an accident. Dr. McKinnon tells Brennan’s wife Ivy that his condition was critical and had broken ribs alongside multiple fractures in both legs. The character first appeared on June 22, 1992.

Poll : 0 votes