Who was Zach Muckleroy? Tributes pour in the aftermath of Blanco County car accident tragedy

The CEO of Muckleroy & Falls, Zach Muckleroy, and his two children passed away in a car accident on Wednesday, November 22. The tragic incident occurred on the United States Highway 281 in Blanco County. Netizens have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the reputed executive.

Muckleroy & Falls took to their official Facebook account today to announce the passing of Muckleroy and his two children, Judson and Lindsay. They revealed that the company leader was survived by his parents Harold and Pat, his wife Lauren, who was also present when the incident occurred, and by his siblings Alyson and Steve Gasper, and David and Madison Muckleroy.

Speaking about his character, they said:

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Forth Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU."

Zach Muckleroy’s sister-in-law Heather Bush Johnson also took to Facebook to reveal that Lauren, Zach's wife, was the only survivor in the accident. She claimed that the latter was placed in the ICU and was in stable condition.

Zach Muckleroy became the CEO of the Muckleroy & Falls construction company in 2021

According to his official LinkedIn account, Muckleroy joined the established organization in January 2009 as their project manager. He climbed the ladder to become their Vice President in May 2013. In January 2021, he was appointed as their Chief Executive Officer and held the position for the last two years.

According to the organization’s official website, they specialize in preconstruction, design and build, construction management, and BIM and VDC. They have worked on several projects, including that of the Le Meridien Hotel, Freeman Mazda, Hyatt House Hotel, Fort Worth Harley Davidson, and the Worthington Nation Bank amongst others.

Prior to taking on the role of an executive leader, Zach Muckleroy also worked with the Endeavor Real Estate Group, Trademark Property Company, and James R. Harris Partners.

Zach Muckleroy got his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a specialization in Accounting and Finance with Real Estate Concentration from the Texas Christian University. Speaking about his passion for his job, he said in the past:

“I have always loved building and constructing things dating back to Lincoln Logs and Legos when I was a kid. I believe you have to have passion and excitement in what you do. I am also a relationship centric person. In this industry you are continuously meeting new people and forging new relationships. The growth of these relationships is a constant reminder of just how small this world really is.”

Tributes pour for Zach Muckleroy

The Fort Worth community was extremely saddened by the news. Many took to the internet to pay tribute to the reputed executive and share their condolences with his family. A few online tributes read:

A Caring Bridge account has been set for the Muckleroy family so that community members can share their tributes as updates are given on Lauren’s health on the website.