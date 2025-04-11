  • home icon
  Whole Foods launches new Berry Chantilly Latte: Price, availability, and more details explored

Whole Foods launches new Berry Chantilly Latte: Price, availability, and more details explored

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Apr 11, 2025 08:20 GMT
Whole Foods launches limited time Berry Chantilly Latte (Image via Instagram/ @ wholefoods)
Whole Foods launches limited time Berry Chantilly Latte (Image via Instagram/@ wholefoods)

The supermarket chain, Whole Foods Market, has brought the flavor of its Berry Chantilly Cake to the beverage section. The retail chain has introduced Berry Chantilly Latte, a drinkable form of the label's fan-favorite cake. The brand uploaded a post on Instagram on April 2, 2025, sharing the availability of the new beverage.

Berry Chantilly Latte comes as a limited-time offering and is available in hot and iced versions. As per the April 9 report of People magazine, it will be available through July 1. Beverage lovers can try this latte at the company's stores with a coffee bar.

Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Latte is prepared with sweet berries and almonds

Released in 2002, the Berry Chantilly Cake is one of the most viral cakes on the internet with a fan following. Whole Foods has now brought this taste into a beverage for a limited time. In an exclusive interview with Food & Wine on April 9, 2025, the product development specialist at Whole Foods, Beth Kilpatrick, said:

“Since Berry Chantilly is a well-loved flavor with a loyal following in our stores, we saw an opportunity. We wanted to incorporate the signature taste into a drinkable experience — one that would resonate with fans of the cake while offering something fresh and exciting on the menu.”
This limited-time offering, however, is a result of flavor experimentation for months. In the same conversation, Beth Kilpatrick further shared:

“The team experimented with a variety of syrups, including raspberry, vanilla, and even a mixed berry compote, throughout the development process, searching for the right balance of sweetness and depth.”

After a series of tastings and trials with different ingredients, the final drink is a mix of vanilla flavor sweetened with berries and a hint of almonds. According to the shared Instagram post, the new drink is described as:

"Indulge in the flavor of creamy vanilla sweetened with berries and a whisper of almond. Now you can have your cake—and drink it too."

The drink is getting traction on TikTok, and many users are admiring the drink, with some making their own iterations.

About Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake

youtube-cover
The new beverage is creating buzz as it is a drinkable version of an already popular dessert, the Berry Chantilly Cake. The cake was introduced in 2002 at the Arabella Station store in New Orleans. The dessert is a classic vanilla cake layered with Chantilly cream frosting and berries. According to The New York Times, the recipe was developed by a store bakery employee, inspired by her grandmother’s original creation.

Last year, when the brand tried to change the recipe, it met with strong reactions from the fans, and Whole Foods had to bring back the original recipe.

Screenshot of fans' comments, demanding Whole Foods to bring back the OG recipe (Image via TikTok/@wholefoodsmarket)
Screenshot of fans' comments, demanding Whole Foods to bring back the OG recipe (Image via TikTok/@wholefoodsmarket)

The cake is made with cage-free eggs and unbleached and unbromated flour, and fresh berries. Moreover, it contains no high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated fats, or artificial sweeteners. The cake comes in a single slice and other size options.

Also Read: Food & Wine Classic in Charleston returns: Culinary star lineup, anticipated events, and more details explored

Apart from this latte and classic cake, dessert lovers can also try the newly introduced Strawberry Pretzel Cream Pie at Whole Foods Market Bakery. Moreover, the brand has also brought back its Mango Yuzu Chantilly Cake.

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

