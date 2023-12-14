On December 13, 2023, @JiminGlobal on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted that Korean kids selected BTS member Park Jimin as their favorite star to embrace on Hug Day. In an online maths academy called Seven Edu, which held a survey from November 13 to December 12, 2023, the internationally renowned artist garnered 38.3% of the votes.

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter has won the most votes for this segment in the past two years. Delighted fans immediately rushed to X and tweeted that the whole world needed a hug from the singer.

"He gives the perfect hug": Fans lavish praise at Jimin as they endear him on social media over his new feat

In a poll that 647 people completed between November 13, 2023, and December 12, 2023, Jimin was ranked #1 after 248 individuals voted to embrace the singer on 'Embrace Day.' The poll was conducted by Seven Edu, an online math education organization for elementary, middle, and high school students, and the result was announced on December 13, 2023.

December 14 is known as "Hug Day," a day to show affection to those you care about—friends, family, and lovers—by wrapping them in a warm hug during the chilly winter months. According to the most plausible version, Hug Day started in October 2006 when an organization named "Free Hugs Korea" launched a campaign to give hugs on the eleventh of every month.

The BTS member and Billboard-topping singer-songwriter Park Jimin was chosen as the celebrity who most desired a hug on "Hug Day" for the second year in a row in 2022. Cha Gil-young, CEO of Seven Edu, assessed the selection of the Serendipity singer for the top spot in 2023, owing to the singer's childlike appearance that tugs at everyone's hearts.

This sheds light on a four-year-old interview with SiriusXM where the BTS members mentioned that the Like Crazy singer and songwriter gives the best hug. In addition, in episode 21 of BTS Suga's talk show Suchwita, which featured Jungkook as the show's guest, Suga mentioned that Jimin's cuteness tugs at everyone's hearts.

Jimin wears a fascinating mask with profound eyes and a blend of Eastern and Western aesthetics, making him look younger than his actual age. Fans adore him because of his kind demeanor off-stage. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter's "hug" was highlighted by American Time magazine in 2020 as an illustration of the good aspects of the "meme" phenomenon.

Furthermore, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter is well-known for always giving random hugs to his band members and friends. It is emblematic and always conjures up a pleasant, welcoming ambiance that even the spectators find endearing. Consequently, fans took to X and rejoiced as the Billboard chart topper became the most-voted celebrity people want to hug on "Hug Day" for two years in a row.

The Serenpidity singer enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, alongside Jeon Jungkook, his bandmate. As reported earlier by Korean media outlet Dispatch, both artists have enlisted under the "buddy system" of the Republic of Korea military guidelines. The arrangement lets friends and family members enlist and serve in the same unit.

Before he enlisted, BTS' Jimin had confirmed working on new music and other surprise projects for his fans. His fans and admirers eagerly await the content to be released soon by the artist's management company, HYBE.