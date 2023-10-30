Why Billions is not returning with season 8

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis-starrer Billions aired from 2016 to 2023 for seven seasons receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Even before it was released the show's makers had announced that the seventh season would be the show's last season. Despite that, fans still hoped that the show would return with their favorites Corey Stroll and Maggie Siff.

There were a number of reasons behind the show not getting a season eight but Brian Koppelman and David Levien have spoken about a spinoff being in development.

Why did Billions not get a Season 8?

It is worth noting that the network hadn't given out any specific reason behind not having an eighth season of the show. However, it seems like Billions was always set to have only seven seasons with the network not holding down the creators and cast members for season eight.

That being said, this doesn't mean that fans won't see the iconic characters make a return. The crime-thriller has seen a number of spinoffs already being discussed by Koppelman and Levien. They revealed that the names of the proposed series have already been decided.

Thus, while a season eight for Billions is not a possibility, a couple of spinoffs are. Titled Millions and Trillions for the time being, some other location-based spinoffs are also currently under development.

The spinoffs also include one based in Miami with the creators that they are continuing to be fascinated by the lives of people who seem to operate above the law.

"We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them," they said.

The Miami spinoff has currently been set to undergo a taking over of sorts by the uber-rich. It will see the series dwell in its world of contraband, nightlife, and cryptocurrency, with the latter being a bit of a money-laundering source for the super-rich.

While there is no season eight of the popular series, the spinoffs will make sure that the overall narrative is expanded upon.

Will the show have a reunion?

Despite demands from fans and several rumors, there are no plans by the creators to host a reunion for the show. The original cast therefore might never return, even if the spinoffs are released in the coming time. While the show may not return for more post-season seven, fans can look forward to the spin-offs, each set in a unique and compelling financial landscape.

It is worth noting that there have been some Paramount+ series in the past that have been bought by other networks. This means that while the network is reluctant, there may be a possibility of a direction change in the future.

Currently, Billions is available to stream on multiple OTT platforms including Paramount Plus, AppleTV, and Disney+.