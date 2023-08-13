Billions season 7 episode 1 on Showtime: Release date, plot, and more

Billions season 7 episode 1, titled Tower of London, is scheduled to premiere on Showtime on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Set in the world of high finance, the show focuses on the power struggle rivalry between hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod and US attorney Chuck Rhoades. While Axelrod is a clever and cunning businessman who has made his investors billions of dollars, Rhoades is a motivated prosecutor committed to taking down Axelrod. They two engage in a cat-and-mouse game as they try to outsmart one another.

A tale of ambition, greed, and power, the show has been praised for its one-of-a-kind modern storyline and beautiful storytelling. In addition to its incredible premise, the show features an exceptionally talented star cast with acclaimed actors Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis in the lead.

The show also hosts numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles, including Maggie Siff, Corey Stoll, Daniel Breaker, Dola Rashad, and Sakina Jaffrey, among others.

Billions season 7 episode 1 - Axe is back

A still from Billions season 7 episode 1 (Image via Showtime)

While no official promo has been released for the upcoming episode, numerous sources online have confirmed that the seventh season will pick up almost five months after the finale of the previous season. The story for the last season of the show is expected to shift back to the rivalry between Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod.

Damian Lewis, the actor who plays Bobby Axelrod, left the show during its fifth season, causing the fans to heavily criticize the show for continuing on. However, since the actor is set to make his return for one last season, fans are excited to see a proper conclusion to the rivalry that popularized the show in the first place.

It will be interesting to see how the show sets these characters back to their original settings in the financial world, given that season 6 finale of the show saw Rhoades lose his job, while Bobby Axelrod's character was written off on the pretext that he was taking time off in Switzerland.

The official synopsis of season 7 episode 1, as per IMDb, reads:

"Prince's political ambitions come with a surprising twist, and his intentions are met with skepticism; Wendy, Wags and Taylor turn to an old friend for guidance; Chuck aligns with an unlikely ally in hopes of leveraging his freedom."

More about Billions

The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king. To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0 -- but when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod, who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company."

It further reads:

"Wendy, who has been in her position longer than Chuck has been in his, refuses to give up her career for her husband's legal crusade against Axelrod. Both men use their intelligence, power and influence to outmaneuver the other in this battle over billions."

The show is written and directed by Brian Koppelman, with David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Neil Burger acting as the executive producers. It debuted on Showtime on January 17, 2016.

Billions season 7 episode 1 premieres on Showtime on Sunday, August 13, 2023.